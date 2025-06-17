Gadens selects Intapp to comply with AML regulations in Australia

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that Australian law firm Gadens has chosen Intapp compliance solutions to improve compliance with new anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regulations in Australia.

Modernizing new business intake

Gaden’s decision to modernize its processes and software for both business intake and conflict management aligns with the passing of significant new AML and CTF regulations in Australia. Gadens chose Intapp to provide a consolidated tool for assessing its new business intake and onboarding processes. The solutions will enhance data integrity, reduce risk exposure, and create a seamless experience for firm clients.

“The AML legislative reforms will change the way we onboard clients and will involve gathering and reviewing better prospective client information than ever before — including multiple cross-referenced verification methods and complex ownership structures,” said Daniel Sherry, Risk Manager at Gadens. “We chose Intapp because of their proven track-record as the leading provider of a single, comprehensive platform for business and matter opening, while also having the capability to create process flows to manage ongoing screening and recordkeeping needed for AML compliance.”

Addressing AML regulation compliance

Intapp will help Gadens prepare for and achieve compliance with the AML and CTF framework, which requires complex information gathering, monitoring, reporting, and recordkeeping.

Intapp’s compliance solutions let firms securely collect sensitive information that feeds directly into the firm’s review processes. The software then helps verify client identities using proprietary and third-party data, including details like registered address, legal structure, and global parent company.

By continuously monitoring active clients and engagements for evolving risk factors, Intapp can uncover and alert risk professionals to potential issues. Plus, Intapp stores all records of collected information, review activities, and decisions in a centralized location — so the firm can easily access these records to demonstrate AML and CTF compliance.

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We are thrilled that Gadens has chosen Intapp to centralize and automate secure business intake and conflicts management,” said Laura Saklad, Legal Industry Principal at Intapp. “This project will transform Gadens’ risk and governance framework, positioning them for long-term growth and operational excellence while easing the processes associated with AML and CTF compliance.”

