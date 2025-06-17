PFAS Treatment Awarded Remediation Project of the Year by Environment Analyst

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENESIS has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Remediation Project of the Year for its groundbreaking work at a former Naval Air Station. The project was recognized at the annual Environmental Analyst’s Sustainability Delivery Awards ceremony in Chicago for delivering an innovative and cost-effective solution to address PFAS groundwater contamination using state-of-the-art in situ treatment technology.





The award-winning project centered around the installation of a 720-foot Permeable Adsorptive Barrier (PAB) along the shoreline of a busy harbor. Constructed using PlumeStop® Colloidal Activated Carbon (CAC), the barrier effectively immobilizes PFAS in the subsurface, preventing migration of these contaminants into surface water.

“This award further validates in situ sorption as the default method for remediating PFAS contamination. This cost-effective, zero waste approach is an essential tool for protecting our most valuable water resources,” said Scott Wilson CEO and President at REGENESIS. “It is estimated that to-date, less than 100 PFAS groundwater remediation projects have been implemented worldwide. Of those, greater than 2/3 have been successfully accomplished with PlumeStop colloidal activated carbon.”





The project was also enhanced by the integration of FluxTracer™ technology, which provided precise PFAS mass-flux data to define flux zones and optimize PlumeStop CAC application, ensuring maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Award-Winning Results

Over 99.9% PFAS reduction, reducing impacts to surface water

Less than 1/3 the cost of traditional pump-and-treat systems

Zero energy consumption and no secondary waste



A Model for Low-Impact, Low-Cost Remediation

The PAB sets a replicable example for resilient remediation across military, municipal, and industrial sites. Backed by ongoing DoD-funded research through the Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) and the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), the project demonstrates that low-impact, cost-efficient solutions can deliver high-impact environmental protection.

About REGENESIS

Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® is the recognized leader in in situ soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies. Our patented products and services effectively tackle a broad spectrum of contaminants, including PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. With over 40,000 sites successfully treated worldwide, REGENESIS collaborates with leading environmental consultancies, engineering firms, and construction companies. We serve a diverse client base, ranging from developers and insurance companies to manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory bodies, and various government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. Our commitment to delivering highly effective and sustainable solutions addresses even the most challenging environmental issues.

