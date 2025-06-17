Lark Health Names Industry Veteran Matthew Gibbs as President and Launches LarkVantage, an A.I. GLP-1 Cost Containment Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lark Health , a cardiometabolic and weight management platform that has supported nearly 2.5 million patients with 24/7 counseling, remote patient monitoring, and clinical escalations, today announced Matthew Gibbs as their new President. Gibbs, former Chief Pharmacy Officer and General Manager at Blue Shield of California, brings over two decades of PBM and healthcare innovation leadership to Lark. He will be driving the launch of LarkVantage, a first-of-its-kind platform that realistically addresses utilization data review challenges for payers by providing real-time biometric data to guide GLP-1 decision-making and lower the cost burden of approval management.

Gibbs’ executive experience spans C-suite positions at Blue Shield of California, Capital Rx, EnvisionRx, and Anthem. Most recently, he led Blue Shield of California's Pharmacy Care Reimagined program, demonstrating his expertise in executing transformative healthcare initiatives. He joins Lark Health at a time of accelerated transformation. Known for his forward-thinking leadership, Gibbs will help propel Lark’s innovation agenda forward, expanding its market impact.

“Matthew’s deep expertise in PBM and health plan operations, and his ability to understand the healthcare industry from the ‘belly of the beast’, reflect Lark's dedication to championing real innovation in ways that no one else has,” said Julia Hu, CEO of Lark Health. “His commitment to transparency and tech-driven solutions will be an asset to our team as we hit the ground running with our A.I.- powered GLP-1 management platform.”

Under Gibbs’ leadership, Lark Health will be launching LarkVantage, aimed at addressing a critical gap in weight management care: prior authorization data efficiencies. The technology provides PA decision makers with timely datapoints to make accurate decisions and eliminate traditional bottlenecks. Powered by agentic A.I., LarkVantage will seamlessly integrate biometric data to help clinical reviewers make efficient, informed coverage decisions. Removing unnecessary back and forth communication with the providers office for documentation and biometric data will speed the review process and ultimately make the process easier for all.

“The GLP-1 prior authorization process creates unnecessary barriers that delay critical care for patients who need it,” said Gibbs. “With weight management now driving unprecedented healthcare costs, LarkVantage is equipped to eliminate these inefficiencies at scale. I look forward to bringing my PBM expertise to a company so well-positioned to deliver the breakthrough solution this industry desperately needs.”

LarkVantage represents the evolution of Lark's A.I. offerings, and is currently being utilized by select national and regional PBM clients, demonstrating market validation and operational readiness. By providing comprehensive, real-time patient data needed for timely authorization and re-authorization decisions, LarkVantage addresses a crucial inefficiency and aims to solve long-standing cost challenges facing health plans and PBMs. The platform supports clinicians by removing administrative inefficiencies in the prior authorization process, providing data that A.I. is able to collect and present faster than traditional methods.

Innovation in the agentic A.I. space has long been how Lark Health delivers clinical solutions that match the quality of live nurse care for PBMs, payers, and employers. With PBM contracts covering over 150 million lives, the company combines proven scale with advanced analytics to drive unprecedented cost control and scalable healthcare innovation.

About Lark Health

Lark's mission is to provide infinitely scalable, compassionate care for those struggling with or at high risk of chronic conditions by using cutting edge tech, data science, and behavior change principles. Lark's platform, combining A.I. with connected devices and live clinical support, has treated over 2.5 million patients, making Lark one of the largest health plan-centric cardiometabolic providers in the country. Lark works with PBMs, health plans, and over 2,000 employers to manage ten cardiometabolic and behavioral health conditions with excellent clinical outcomes at a fraction of the cost, as demonstrated by 20 peer-reviewed clinical studies. Lark’s A.I.-powered LarkVantage platform has helped PBMs and employers dramatically reduce GLP-1 cost and shown a 5:1 ROI. The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2022) and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit lark.com .