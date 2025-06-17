Valiantys Appoints Cyril Banos as Transformation Consulting Director to Accelerate Global Consulting Business

PARIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiantys , a global leader in IT consulting and Atlassian-centered solutions, today announced the appointment of Paris-based Transformation Consulting Director Cyril Banos.

The Transformation Consulting practice is a continuation of Valiantys’ globalization as a leading consulting firm, helping customers drive their organizations forward across cloud transformations, enterprise service management (ESM), and AI-driven initiatives. It’s designed to empower organizations to successfully navigate complex business transformations, deepening engagement with Atlassian’s System of Work and maximizing key AI innovations like Rovo and AWS Bedrock. The practice strengthens Valiantys' ability to accelerate innovation and measurable business outcomes for customer organizations. It will initially structure its focus on the automotive and financial industries, delivering specialized value.

“Cyril brings industry expertise and a proven track record of driving complex transformations,” said Emmanuel Benoit, CEO at Valiantys. “This is invaluable as we expand our capabilities to deliver even greater value to our global client base.”

Solutions for the Modern Business

Valiantys’ Transformation Consulting Practice tackles the pervasive and interconnected challenges organizations face in today’s dynamic landscape. Companies are burdened by costly and inefficient operations, driven by underperforming platforms, solutions, and processes that fail to deliver results. This drains budgets and hinders innovation and revenue growth, preventing organizations from scaling and staying competitive.

On these industry pain points, Banos commented: “In manufacturing fragmented systems across global plants can delay production timelines and inflate costs,” he said. “Financial services firms often grapple with legacy infrastructure that slows digital onboarding and increases compliance risk.”

Valiantys’ Transformation Consulting Practice addresses these challenges and unlocks opportunities, helping customers optimize spend, streamline operations and accelerate innovation. The team understands customers’ unique challenges, creates roadmaps for improvement, and implements new technologies and processes. This measured, practical approach ensures that when companies invest in AI and other tools, they see concrete improvements that enable innovation.

Expert-Driven Growth

Valiantys welcomes Banos who brings deep experience leveraging data and technology to transform business operations at major global enterprises. He most recently served as IT Strategy Consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), guiding global clients through digital transformations to deliver competitive advantages and sustainable growth. His proven expertise in architecting technology-driven solutions spans both large-scale enterprise environments and entrepreneurial ventures, including hands-on experience launching and scaling startups.

"Effective transformation isn't just about implementing the latest technology—it's about reimagining how people and organizations work together," said Banos. "Valiantys puts people and processes first, with technology as the enabler rather than the centerpiece. This approach creates transformations that actually stick, delivering measurable value long after initial implementation."

To learn more about Valiantys and its Transformation Consulting Practice, visit www.valiantys.com .

About Valiantys

As the leading global Atlassian consulting firm, Valiantys transforms how organizations work by delivering expert solutions and cutting-edge consulting services that drive agility, efficiency, and collaboration. Valiantys unlocks the full value of Atlassian’s System of Work, helping customers revolutionize product development, streamline enterprise service management (ESM), and accelerate cloud transformation. Federal and highly regulated organizations trust Valiantys to help them maximize the potential of Atlassian solutions and reach their goals. More information about Valiantys can be found at www.valiantys.com.

