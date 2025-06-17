Sciens Building Solutions Announces Eighth California Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Apply Valley, California-based Apple Valley Communications to its growing portfolio of companies in the United States.

Sciens established its California presence in July 2017 with the acquisition of Sabah International in the San Francisco Bay area covering the Northern California region. The company has since added locations in Central and Southern California. With the addition of Apple Valley, Sciens will employ over 600 employees in the state.

“With nearly 70 years of experience, Apple Valley Communications has long been a trusted provider of all things communications and security and fire alarm systems,” said Larry Cusack, CEO. “Our reputation is built on reliable and expert service that we take pride in and that is why we felt Sciens was the right partner for us. We have built a solid and respectable operation across our beloved state of California and beyond, and we are confident that being part of this larger organization will benefit our business, our customers and our employees, all of which are extremely important to us.”

Apple Valley Communications, Inc. was established in 1956 by Earl Cusack, at which time the primary business was two-way radio and sound systems. The company grew to provide federal government and local government quality communications systems. In the early 1980s, Earl’s son, Larry, purchased the communications division with an initial focus on school intercoms and sound systems. In the late 1980s/early 1990s, the demand for security and fire alarm systems made it possible for Apple Valley Communications to take on Faraday Fire Alarm Systems, Radionics, Ademco products, and become a Telecor intercom distributor. In 1989, the company purchased Apple Valley Answering Service to establish a central station alarm monitoring company and, in the late 1990s, developed a partnership with Notifier Fire Alarm Systems. Today, the company provides communication services to school districts throughout Southern California, as well as numerous Federal Government agencies spanning across California and Arizona.

“California is very important for Sciens and we’re proud to have such a spanned presence across the entire state,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “The addition of Apply Valley Communications nicely complements the other areas where we have established well-respected operations, and their team will certainly ensure continued success for our entire company. With eight Sciens locations in California, our valued customers can enjoy the full offerings of our Sciens Service Suite (S3). We continue to seek other great companies across the country to join our fun journey.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Apple Valley Communications

