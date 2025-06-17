MKS Named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For

ANDOVER, Mass., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, was again recognized by U.S. News & World Report (“U.S. News”) as one of the 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For . MKS was rated as a top company in the Manufacturing and Agriculture Industries category based on factors contributing to job seekers’ decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

“Receiving this prestigious recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to the innovative work we do and the supportive organizational climate we have cultivated,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at MKS. “Our success rests on our ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals who are committed to advancing technology and serving as invaluable partners to our customers. We are grateful for this acknowledgement of our efforts to provide engaging and meaningful careers for our employees.”

U.S. News’ ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision-making when choosing the “best” company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“Choosing a company to establish yourself or advance your career is a crucial decision for anyone,” said Carly Chase, Vice President of Careers at U.S. News & World Report. “The 2025-2026 list features companies that excelled across various metrics, contributing to a positive work environment and the daily employee experience.”

To calculate the annual U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered the largest 5,000 publicly traded companies as of January 2025 that had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2021-2025. Relevant data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, was gathered from partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First's Violation Tracker and QUODD to calculate the six metrics used in the list. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology .

For more information on the Best Companies to Work For , review the FAQs and explore Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) using #BCTWF.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kelly Kerry, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com