SOI Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Transformative Expeditions with Global Alumni Gathering

GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Students on Ice (SOI) Foundation is proud to celebrate 25 years of educating and inspiring youth through expeditions to the Arctic, Antarctic, and beyond. Since its founding in 2000, SOI has taken more than 4,500 young people and educators to the greatest classrooms on Earth. To mark this milestone, SOI is launching a series of initiatives that reflect on the impact of its expeditions and the contributions of its global alumni network.

A key part of the celebrations is the SOI Alumni Summit, a multi-day virtual gathering that will bring together alumni to reconnect, share experiences, and engage in meaningful dialogue. This will be followed by an in-person gathering in October 2025, welcoming alumni, partners, and supporters for an evening of storytelling, celebration, and connection.

“As we celebrate 25 years of Students on Ice, I’m filled with gratitude for the thousands of youth, educators, and partners who’ve shaped this journey,” said Geoff Green, founder and president of the SOI Foundation. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of where we’ve been, but a commitment to the future, ensuring the next generation of youth have access to the same experiences that have shaped so many lives.”

The centrepiece of SOI’s 25th year is its 2025 Arctic expeditions, which will bring together youth from around the world to experience the changing Arctic firsthand. Expeditions will see SOI charter two ships this season: the MV Polar Prince, which will travel through Inuit Nunangat in the Eastern Arctic, and the MS Ocean Endeavour, which will connect youth to the landscapes and communities of Iceland, Greenland, and northern Canada. Together, youth, educators, scientists, Indigenous Elders, artists, and leaders will explore the interconnected challenges and opportunities shaping the Arctic today. These journeys are endorsed as part of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Additional anniversary initiatives include a new podcast series, The Greatest Classroom on Earth, hosted by Green and featuring candid conversations with SOI alumni. The first five episodes are available now on major podcast platforms, with new episodes released monthly.

SOI’s network continues to drive positive change in ocean conservation, climate action, and Indigenous-led stewardship initiatives. Looking ahead, the SOI Foundation remains deeply committed to amplifying youth voices, strengthening community connections, and empowering the next generation of leaders working toward a sustainable future.

For more information about SOI’s 25th-anniversary events, visit soifoundation.org .

About the SOI Foundation

For 25 years, the Students on Ice Foundation has led the way in expeditionary education, connecting diverse youth with transformative learning experiences in the Polar Regions and beyond. We bring together youth and educators to deepen understanding of global challenges and foster leadership and collaboration across cultures and disciplines. Our programs educate, inspire, connect, and empower youth to develop the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to a sustainable future.

We have guided more than 4,500 youth and educators from over 52 countries on educational journeys from pole to pole. Our programming has been recognized by the United Nations as an official action of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, and in 2022, SOI received Viceregal Patronage from the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon. For more information, visit soifoundation.org .

