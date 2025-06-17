Cancer Support Community Celebrates Fourth Annual Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day

Washington, D.C., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Support Community is joining its fellow Network Partners that include CSC, Gilda’s Clubs, and Healthcare Partnerships to celebrate the Fourth Annual Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day. This event is a day of awareness to promote the support, resources, and services that our passionate community provides to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and loved ones.

The celebration takes place each year on June 28, a date that coincides with the birthday of one of the great comic geniuses of the 20th century: beloved Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer. It was Gilda Radner’s experience at The Wellness Community in Santa Monica, California that inspired the creation of Gilda’s Club. The Cancer Support Community was formed in 2009 when Gilda’s Club and The Wellness Community merged. This year is extra special as it is also the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

Cancer Support Community has over 200 global locations that make up a network where cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, loved ones and healthcare providers access emotional support, healthy lifestyle activities, social connection, education, and referral services. These services are provided both in person and online with compassion and expertise, at no cost. Across our North American locations there were 351,854 visits in 2024.

In addition to having support in their community, participants have opportunities to join forces with other impacted people from partner locations to advocate on issues important to cancer patients at the state and national levels and to contribute to important research that inspires positive change in both cancer care and the patient experience.

“Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day honors the legacy of Gilda Radner, whose vision of welcoming, come as you are location for people impacted by cancer continues to guide our work,” said Sally Werner, CEO. “We’re proud to carry that legacy forward by offering free programs and services that bring connection, hope, and strength to those who need it most.”

Cancer Support Community is asking its supporters to help the network raise awareness of the services available to impacted people at no cost by sharing its social media posts using the hashtags #CelebrateCSCGC #CommunityIsStrongerThanCancer.

About the Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community (CSC) is a global nonprofit network with over 200 locations in 50 markets, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers as well as healthcare partnerships. These locations, along with a toll-free helpline, digital services, and award-winning education materials, provide more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families each year.

Our Mission: CSC uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care.

Our Vision: Everyone impacted by cancer receives the support they want and need throughout their experience.

For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355 or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org. To locate a Network Partner near you, visit https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/find-location-near-you