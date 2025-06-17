Project Sunshine Announces "Longest Day of Play" Fundraising Campaign Planned for June 20th Alongside Refreshed Visual Identity

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Sunshine , an organization supporting children and families with medical needs through the power of play, is launching a major fundraising campaign on Friday, June 20th, coinciding with the summer solstice—or the longest day of the year in the United States.

The "Longest Day of Play" social media-led campaign aims to celebrate the extended daylight hours of the summer solstice. Project Sunshine will bring together various partners, volunteers, celebrities, and influencers to promote the nonprofit’s mission across social media for 15 hours, mirroring the day's sunlight duration. The campaign will showcase the organization's visually compelling and recently updated visual identity, and will invite supporters to donate $15 for 15 hours of sunlight in the day.

Project Sunshine is dedicated to addressing the psychosocial and developmental needs of pediatric patients and their families. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, play is one of the most effective methods of reducing stress in children, allowing both their minds and bodies to heal. With over 18,000 trained volunteers, the organization brings evidence-based play programming to more than 250,000 children in 175 cities across the US and internationally.

Project Sunshine's volunteer-led programs offer opportunities for play, creative expression, and socialization, ensuring childhood remains a place of wonder. These programs are tailored to each patient, family, and community to encourage agency and positive change.

Creators Stephanie Niemis ( @healthyholme ), Emily Schenck ( @whimsical_emily ), Peter Mutabazi ( @fosterdadflipper ), and others are teaming up with Project Sunshine to help raise awareness for this important moment. Collaborating again this summer, Kendra Scott will be hosting in-store fundraisers in multiple cities across the country while Tonies will again organize a product giveaway on Instagram. 4 Noses Brewing Company in Colorado will be supporting the campaign through a donation round-up at their breweries throughout the summer.

Learn more about the campaign on YouTube and give the gift of play this summer by donating to the cause at projectsunshine.org/summer-solstice .





About Project Sunshine

Project Sunshine is a New York City-headquartered organization that delivers the healing power of play to children with medical needs through trained and dedicated volunteers. The organization partners with over 500 hospitals and organizations, and works with over 18,000 volunteers to bring evidence-based, immersive play programs to 250,000 children and families annually in 48 U.S. states and three international sites: Canada, Israel, and Kenya.

Volunteer-led programs provide pediatric patients with opportunities for play, creative expression, and socialization – ensuring childhood remains a place of wonder. Every child with a medical challenge is unique, and Project Sunshine volunteers adapt play sessions to meet the needs of individual patients, families, and communities. More information about Project Sunshine is available at www.projectsunshine.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/411c0c23-426d-4540-9aeb-87784449e0d8