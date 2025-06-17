Mondelēz International State of Snacking Survey: Global Consumers Prioritize Portions and Snacking Mindfully

Most consumers say they pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks.

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers around the world are maximizing their snacking moments by savoring flavor, taste and texture while ensuring they are fully present, according to new findings from the sixth annual State of Snacking™ report published by Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ).

Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the State of Snacking survey tracks snacking behaviors among thousands of consumers across 12 countries. The 2024 survey findings show nearly all consumers focus on managing portion sizes and being attentive while snacking.

Mindful Consumption: 96% of global consumers say the engage in mindful snacking behaviors, and 79% agree they appreciate snacks more when consumed mindfully.

96% of global consumers say the engage in mindful snacking behaviors, and 79% agree they appreciate snacks more when consumed mindfully. A Sensorial Experience: 81% of consumers say they pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks, savoring the flavor, taste, and texture.

81% of consumers say they pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks, savoring the flavor, taste, and texture. Prioritizing Portions: 69% of global consumers look for snacks that are portion controlled.





“Consumers are making more intentional choices about how they enjoy their favorite snacks,” said Melissa Davies, Senior Manager, Global Insights & Trendspotting at Mondelēz International. “People are looking to balance enjoyment and wellness, and that’s driving a shift toward mindful eating. Smaller portions are one way for people to enjoy favorite treats without over-indulging. Many consumers are taking a more conscious approach to their eating habits, while still finding moments to savor their snacks.”

Mondelēz International continues to lead the snacking industry in adapting to these evolving consumer preferences and working to ensure that every snack provides an opportunity for connection and mindfulness while prioritizing consumer desires. Additional findings from the 2024 State of Snacking report are available for download at www.mondelezinternational.com/stateofsnacking/.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

