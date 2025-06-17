True Tickets Launches PatronSafe Resale, Empowering Venues and Reclaim Control of the Secondary Ticket Market

Boston, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON (June 17, 2025) — True Tickets today announced the launch of PatronSafe Ticket Resale, a new feature that protects patrons by empowering performing arts venues and cultural institutions to finally take control of the secondary ticket market. With PatronSafe Ticket Resale, venues set resale rules, enforce fair pricing, capture buyer data, and eliminate front-of-house headaches caused by deceptive resale listings.



For too long, venues have had limited control over how their tickets are resold. PatronSafe Ticket Resale changes that—offering tools for venues to define resale policies down to the ticket level, including whether a ticket can be resold at all, as well as custom rules around price caps, price floors, timing windows, and authorized resale channels. This level of precision gives organizations full control over the patron experience and protects fans from inflated prices and unauthorized listings.

For Tessitura-powered venues, PatronSafe Ticket Resale brings resale into the fold—the first native solution that puts control back in the hands of the venue. Every transaction follows venue-defined rules, even when tickets are listed across major marketplaces like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats.

In an era where patrons expect the flexibility to resell tickets, they are often victimized by opaque and unethical resale practices. Built to restore trust in the secondary ticketing market, PatronSafe Ticket Resale offers a clear, safe alternative. You see every resale, know every buyer, and retain full visibility into every dollar.

“PatronSafe Resale gives venues greater control over the secondary market,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO of True Tickets. “When resold tickets follow your policies, patrons find legitimate tickets, staff avoid last-minute headaches, and organizations gain fresh audience data—instead of frustration.”

The feature is already live at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, one of the region’s premier nonprofit performing arts venues. Additional venues, including Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, the Roundabout Theatre in New York City and the San Diego Symphony, are slated to onboard this summer.

“Northwest Arkansas has a growing arts and culture scene—audiences here are increasingly tech-savvy and value trust and transparency,” said Carlos Vicente, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Walton Arts Center. “PatronSafe Ticket Resale empowers us to manage that demand on our own terms. With venue-defined price caps, timing windows, and dynamic QR code delivery, we’re able to protect our patrons from excessive mark-ups while still harnessing the visibility that resale marketplaces offer.”

With over 18 million tickets delivered, 2.5 million shared, and 700,000 previously unknown patrons added to venue CRMs (with $3.8 million generated from those shadow audiences in 2024 alone), True Tickets continues to lead the charge toward a more ethical, data-driven ticketing ecosystem.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. Currently available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. PatronSafe Ticket Resale is included with every True Tickets license at no additional cost to the venue. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.