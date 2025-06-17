ILUS Reschedules Shareholder Meeting Following Shareholder Feedback

NEW YORK, NY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) ("ILUS" or the "Company"), a mergers and acquisitions company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses in the public safety and industrial sectors, announces that it has decided to postpone the upcoming Shareholder Meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025.

In response to feedback from our shareholder community regarding timing and attendance logistics of the meeting, ILUS believes it is in the best interest of all stakeholders to postpone the meeting for later this year. We are targeting a new date in November and will provide ample notice to allow shareholders sufficient time to make travel arrangements and to attend in person.

In the meantime, ILUS will release a podcast update in the coming week, providing an overview of current business developments and strategic progress, content originally planned for the Shareholder Meeting. The update will be delivered in segments for easier viewing at shareholders’ convenience. This will be followed by a written Q&A, with further details to be shared shortly.

We remain fully committed to transparency and providing meaningful opportunities for shareholder engagement. We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we ensure the rescheduled event is as valuable and accessible as possible.

