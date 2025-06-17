Ascension Enters into an Agreement to Acquire AMSURG

St. Louis, MO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascension, one of the nation’s leading Catholic and non-profit health systems, today announced an expansion of its care delivery network through an agreement to acquire AMSURG. This strategic and Mission-aligned acquisition marks a milestone in Ascension’s journey to transform healthcare delivery and expand access to compassionate, high-quality outpatient care in communities across the country.

This transformative acquisition will add more than 250 ambulatory surgery centers across 34 states to Ascension’s network, significantly expanding its ability to deliver care in community-based settings, upon closing of the transaction. These centers specialize in gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and other services that are increasingly sought after by patients looking for convenient, lower-cost alternatives to traditional inpatient care. With this expansion, Ascension is deepening its commitment to delivering care that meets individuals where they are, in settings that are more accessible, more efficient and more responsive to patients’ evolving preferences and needs.

AMSURG is recognized as a national leader in the development, management, and operation of ambulatory surgery centers. With over three decades of experience, AMSURG has established a reputation for clinical excellence, strong physician partnerships, and operational innovation, resulting in exceptional quality outcomes and patient satisfaction.

“This acquisition is deeply aligned with Ascension’s Mission to provide compassionate, personalized care to all, especially those most in need,” said Joe Impicciche, Chief Executive Officer, Ascension. “It reflects our steadfast commitment to expanding access to care in a way that is more affordable, more local, and more centered around the dignity and well-being of those we serve.”

The transaction is a continuation of Ascension’s deliberate and disciplined strategy to reposition the organization for long-term sustainability while staying true to its Mission. In recent years, Ascension has taken a thoughtful approach to rightsizing its operational footprint and reallocating resources to better align with how and where care is being delivered across the country. This strategy is rooted in a commitment to delivering the right care, in the right setting, at the right time and for the appropriate level of acuity.

“The healthcare landscape is changing rapidly, and Ascension is leading the way in adapting to that change,” said Eduardo Conrado, President, Ascension. “The shift from inpatient to outpatient care is accelerating nationwide. By investing in AMSURG’s strong ASC network, we are proactively responding to this transformation. We are investing in a platform to support independent physician groups and health care systems alike, and, most crucially, we are ensuring that patients have access to the care they need in convenient, trusted and community-based environments.”

Ascension intends to continue AMSURG’s proven model of physician-led joint ventures and governance. This ensures that clinical leadership remains central to each center’s success and that physicians are empowered to shape the delivery of care in their communities.

“This acquisition represents an exciting next chapter for AMSURG,” said Jeff Snodgrass, Chief Executive Officer, AMSURG. “Our partnership with Ascension builds on a shared commitment to clinical excellence, compassionate care, and local physician leadership. By joining one of the nation’s most respected health systems, we are strengthening our ability to serve patients and communities, while continuing to elevate the outpatient surgical experience across the country.”

Integration efforts will focus on upholding and enhancing the quality, safety and operational excellence that both organizations are known for, while also ensuring a seamless experience for patients and providers. The newly expanded network will operate with a shared commitment to Ascension’s foundational values — reverence, integrity, wisdom, creativity and dedication to those most in need. Ascension will also continue to support its other partners that provide services to patients in its system of care.

“This is more than just an acquisition—it’s a reflection of who we are and what we believe,” Impicciche added. “By bringing AMSURG’s ASC business into the Ascension family, we are advancing a shared vision for healthcare that is more compassionate, more connected and more just. This step strengthens our ability to care for people in ways that honor their dignity and meet the needs of the whole person—body, mind and spirit.”

With this acquisition, Ascension takes another bold step forward in its long-term vision to build a more connected, equitable and value-driven healthcare ecosystem—one in which every person has access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Jefferies LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Ascension. Legal counsel was provided to Ascension by Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP and Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Ducera Partners LLC served as financial advisors to AMSURG. Legal counsel was provided to AMSURG by Bass, Berry & Sims PLC and Milbank LLP.





About Ascension

Ascension is one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to those most vulnerable. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Across 16 states and the District of Columbia, Ascension’s network encompasses approximately 99,000 associates, 23,000 aligned providers, 94 wholly owned or consolidated hospitals, and ownership interests in 27 additional hospitals through partnerships. Ascension also operates 30 senior living facilities and a variety of other care sites offering a range of healthcare services. To learn more about Ascension, visit www.ascension.org.

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values — Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork — AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.