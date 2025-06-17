Planet Hollywood Cancun Hosts First-Ever All-Inclusive Wish Trip With Make-A-Wish Canada® and Sunwing Vacations

CANCUN, Mexico, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, became the backdrop for a truly special experience as 30 Canadian families arrived to fulfill the travel wishes of children living with critical illnesses. In collaboration with Make-A-Wish® Canada and Sunwing Vacations, the resort hosted the first group Wish Trip to an all-inclusive resort, creating space for families to relax, reconnect, and enjoy time together through a series of thoughtful, joy-filled moments.

The journey began in Montreal with a sense of excitement. Wish families had the opportunity to meet one another and take photos against a Planet Hollywood branded backdrop, and were surprised with swag items at they boarded their charter flight, kicking off the experience with smiles before they even touched down in Cancun. Upon arrival at the resort, families were welcomed by some of their favorite movie characters, setting the tone for a week full of wonder and ready to Vacation Like A Star™.

From a guided tour of the resort to days spent at the Shipwreck Cove Splash Park, lazy river, and the Stars Kids Club, the children embraced everything the property has to offer. There were movies in the cinema, plenty of poolside fun, and quiet moments that encouraged calm, connection, and simply being together.

One of the most memorable evenings was a special, movie-themed dinner hosted by the resort in honor of the Make-A-Wish® Canada families. Speeches were shared by representatives from Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, Make-A-Wish® Canada, NexusTours, Sunwing Vacations and the WestJet Group, leading into an evening of playful activities, including drawing and face-painting stations, and character appearances that brought the movie magic to life.

With its all-ages energy, immersive design, and Hollywood-inspired touches, Planet Hollywood Cancun was a natural home for this unforgettable journey. For one meaningful week, the resort brought stories to life, not on screen, but through the smiles, laughter, and shared moments, offering much-needed strength and healing to these extraordinary children and their families facing critical illnesses.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts bring big-screen excitement to some of the most sought-after locales for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the tranquil beaches of Costa Rica, these all-ages resorts feature authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the entire family, as well as a premium service with the Star Class™ category for a full A-list treatment. While, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, offer an all-inclusive adults-only glam getaway (18+) ideal for a romantic escape or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, includes differentiated brand features and amenities, such as PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ and star-quality accommodations.

To learn more about Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

About Make-A-Wish Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. As an independently operating affiliate of Make-A-Wish International, Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the network of the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization. We serve children in every community in Canada, and in 50 countries worldwide. Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 40,000 wishes over the past 40 years with 2,011 of them last year alone. For the second year in a row, Make-A-Wish Canada has been named a Great Place to Work and in 2024 was named to the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Giving Back. For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.

