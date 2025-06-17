Predictive Intervention: Podcast Introduces Novel Approach to Employee Health Management

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediterranean Wellness, in collaboration with Health Cost & Risk Management (HCRM), introduces a new process to redefine what it means to proactively manage employee health and healthcare costs. In a new podcast hosted by the Benefit Advisors Network, Will Clower, PhD, founder and CEO, Mediterranean Wellness and Bill Bramble, president and CEO, HCRM, lead an energetic discussion showing how Predictive Intervention applies to each level of biometric risk, behavioral patterns and personal motivation to change.

Listen to the podcast here.

“This is where the future of health management is heading,” says Clower. “By marrying predictive analytics and comprehensive wellbeing with disease management, we have created a process that doesn’t just react to problems but prevents them. We’re shifting from a care model based on crisis to one built around foresight, action and sustainability.”

HCRM’s predictive platform identifies clinical cost drivers at the individual level with unmatched precision. These insights inform the Mediterranean Wellness comprehensive wellbeing ecosystem to deliver the precise program for current and prospective health issues for each individual.

“This collaboration delivers clarity and control to an otherwise aimless part of the business,” adds Bramble. “When you can see what’s coming, you can act, not just react. When that action is tied to real human behavior, not just numbers, real change happens.”

Key Points:

Predictive Modeling: Leveraging claims, lab and pharmacy data to flag future health risks and care gaps.





Leveraging claims, lab and pharmacy data to flag future health risks and care gaps. Motivation Index: An objective measure of readiness for each person.





An objective measure of readiness for each person. Actionable Solutions: Gold standard analytics informs comprehensive care.





Gold standard analytics informs comprehensive care. The Whole Picture: Integrating behavioral, clinical and biometric data creates unmatched clarity for population health.





About Mediterranean Wellness, LLC

In 2003 neuroscience PhD, Dr. Will Clower, founded Mediterranean Wellness to translate the principles of the healthiest culture on Earth into your corporate culture of health. The company provides a full wellness portal for client companies, brokers, and resellers with content that is comprehensive and built to easily adapt to the needs of every client.

About Health Cost & Risk Management, LLC

Bill Bramble founded HCRM in 2004 to take cutting edge clinical predictive modeling to the self-funded market that was only available to large insurance companies. Using neural network technology, the HCRM system has the highest forecast accuracy at both the member and group levels.