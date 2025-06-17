Kommunitas Announces Strategic Migration of $KOM Token to BNB Chain, Positioning Platform for Next Phase of Growth

Leading tier-less launchpad makes strategic move to enhance user experience and expand ecosystem opportunities

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kommunitas, the pioneering decentralized launchpad revolutionizing Web3 fundraising, today announced the strategic migration of its native $KOM token from Polygon and Arbitrum networks to BNB Chain. This calculated move represents a significant milestone in the company's evolution, designed to deliver enhanced performance, reduced costs, and expanded opportunities for its global community.

Strategic Migration Addresses Market Demands

The decision to migrate to BNB Chain comes as Kommunitas experiences unprecedented growth in user adoption and project launches. BNB Chain's proven infrastructure offers the scalability and efficiency required to support Kommunitas' expanding ecosystem while providing users with substantially lower transaction fees and faster processing times.

"This migration represents a pivotal moment in Kommunitas' journey," said Robby Jeo, CEO of Kommunitas. "BNB Chain provides the robust infrastructure we need to scale our operations while delivering the seamless user experience our community deserves. This strategic alignment positions us to better serve both project founders and investors in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape."

Enhanced User Benefits and Market Access

The migration to BNB Chain will deliver immediate benefits to $KOM token holders and platform users, including:

Significantly reduced transaction costs through BNB Chain's efficient fee structure

Faster transaction confirmations and improved network performance

Access to BNB Chain's extensive DeFi ecosystem, including integration with major decentralized exchanges

Enhanced liquidity opportunities through connection to one of crypto's most active trading environments

Continued participation in Kommunitas' IDO launches and governance mechanisms



Industry-Leading Infrastructure Partnership

BNB Chain's selection as Kommunitas' new home network reflects the platform's commitment to partnering with industry leaders. As one of the blockchain sector's most established and well-supported ecosystems, BNB Chain provides Kommunitas with access to advanced technical resources, strategic partnership opportunities, and visibility within Binance's extensive network.

The migration also aligns with Kommunitas' mission to democratize access to early-stage investment opportunities by reducing barriers and improving accessibility for users worldwide.

Seamless Transition Process

Kommunitas will provide comprehensive migration support to ensure a smooth transition for all token holders. Detailed migration guides and step-by-step instructions will be released in the coming weeks, with the technical team available to assist users throughout the process.

The company emphasizes its commitment to maintaining continuity of service during the migration period, ensuring uninterrupted access to platform features and ongoing IDO opportunities.

About Kommunitas

Founded as the world's first tier-less launchpad, Kommunitas is transforming how blockchain projects raise capital and engage with investors. By eliminating traditional tier-based systems that favor large investors, Kommunitas creates equal opportunities for all participants to access early-stage crypto investments. The platform supports multi-chain project launches and emphasizes transparency, innovation, and community empowerment in all operations.

Kommunitas has successfully launched numerous high-potential blockchain projects, establishing itself as a trusted bridge between innovative startups and global investment communities. The platform's commitment to democratizing decentralized fundraising continues to drive its product development and strategic partnerships.

