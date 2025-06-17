$25+ Bn Geo Satellite Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 with SES, Eutelsat Communications, Intelsat, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin Leading

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geo Satellite Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the GEO satellite market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global GEO satellite market reached a value of nearly $17.24 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.44% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $17.24 billion in 2024 to $21.32 billion in 2029 at a rate of 4.34%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2029 and reach $25.61 billion in 2034.

The global GEO satellite market is highly concentrated, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.9% of the total market in 2023. SES S.A. was the largest competitor with a 9.35% share of the market, followed by Eutelsat Communications SA with 6.71%, Intelsat with 5.35%, The Boeing Company with 5.28%, Lockheed Martin Corp. with 4.80%, Airbus SE with 4.77%, Thales Alenia Space S.A.S. with 4.66%, OHB System AG with 4.60%, Hispasat S.A. with 4.19% and EchoStar Corporation with 4.16%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from expansion of satellite-based communication networks, increasing commercial space sector investments, increasing need for high-speed internet and 5G technology. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was satellite congestion and orbital debris and limited private sector involvement. Going forward, growth in demand for high-resolution earth observation data, government funding and space agency investments, increasing investments in satellite, telecommunication boom and growing use of satellite communication in defense applications will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the GEO satellite market in the future include high launch and manufacturing costs and regulatory challenges and spectrum allocation issues.



North America was the largest region in the GEO satellite market, accounting for 47.93% or $8.26 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the GEO satellite market will be Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.30% and 5.26% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.14% and 5.02% respectively.



The GEO satellite market is segmented by propulsion technology into electric, gas-based, and liquid fuel propulsion. The electric market was the largest segment of the GEO satellite market segmented by propulsion technology, accounting for 49.85% or $8.59 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the electric segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the GEO satellite market segmented by propulsion technology, at a CAGR of 6.21% during 2024-2029.



The GEO satellite market is segmented by satellite mass into 10-100kg, 100-500kg, 500-1000kg, and above 1000kg. The above 1000kg market was the largest segment of the GEO satellite market segmented by satellite mass, accounting for 63.05% or $10.87 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the 10-100kg segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the GEO satellite market segmented by satellite mass, at a CAGR of 7.82% during 2024-2029.



The GEO satellite market is segmented by end user into commercial, military and government, and other end users. The commercial market was the largest segment of the GEO satellite market segmented by end user, accounting for 66.24% or $11.42 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the GEO satellite market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 4.75% during 2024-2029.



The GEO satellite market is segmented by application into communication, Earth observation, navigation, space observation, and other applications. The communication market was the largest segment of the GEO satellite market segmented by application, accounting for 63.36% or $10.92 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the communication segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the GEO satellite market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 4.64% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the GEO satellite market segmented by propulsion technology will arise in the electric segment, which will gain $3.01 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the GEO satellite market segmented by satellite mass will arise in the above 1000kg segment, which will gain $1.85 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the GEO satellite market segmented by application will arise in the communication segment, which will gain $2.77 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the GEO satellite market segmented by end user will arise in the commercial segment, which will gain $2.98 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The GEO satellite market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.25 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the GEO satellite market include focus on entering into strategic partnerships, focus on products expansion, such as small geostationary satellite, focus on developing innovative products, such as weather satellites, to provide continuous, real-time, and wide-area monitoring and focus on developing technologically advanced products, such as remote-sensing satellites, providing high-resolution, real-time, and comprehensive data.



Player-adopted strategies in the GEO satellite market include focus on expanding its operational capabilities through new product launches, focus on expanding its operational capabilities through partnership agreements and focus on strengthening its business operations through securing new contracts.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the GEO satellite companies to focus on expanding weather monitoring capabilities, focus on expanding small geo satellite offerings, focus on advancing remote-sensing satellite capabilities, focus on the electric propulsion segment to drive growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships to accelerate innovation, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use b2b promotions, focus on the communication segment to maximize market growth, focus on the commercial segment to capture high-growth demand.



Major Market Trends

Enhancing Capabilities and Expanding Markets Through Strategic Partnerships

Advancing Weather Monitoring and Space Forecasting With Innovative GEO Satellites

Expanding GEO Satellite Capabilities to Enhance Connectivity and Market Growth

Advancing Remote-Sensing Technology for Enhanced Geospatial Surveillance

Markets Covered:

Propulsion: Electric; Gas-Based; Liquid Fuel

Satellite Mass: 10-100kg; 100-500kg; 500-1000kg; Above 1000kg

Application: Communication; Earth Observation; Navigation; Space Observation; Other Applications

End User: Commercial; Military and Government; Other End Users

Key Companies Profiled:

SES S.A.

Eutelsat Communications SA

Intelsat

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $25.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

SES S.A.

Eutelsat Communications SA

Intelsat

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Airbus SE

Thales Alenia Space S.A.S.

OHB System AG

Hispasat S.A.

EchoStar Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Optus

Ananth Technologies Limited

ArkEdge Space Inc.

KT Corporation

NBN Co

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd.

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

NTT DOCOMO

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

LIG Nex1

Ovzon

AAC Clyde Space

Alba Orbital

ApoGEO Space (GP Advanced Projects)

Argotec

Exobotics

Exodus Orbitals

Cessna

Telespazio SpA

Raytheon

Eutelsat Communications

ICEYE

OneWeb

Open Cosmos

Viasat Inc

Thorium Space

Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC)

AltegroSky GC

JSC Gazprom Space Systems

SCANEX Group

Gonets Leosat System

GeoTelecommunications LLC

SatRev S.A.

NAVISAT, s.r.o.

EXATEL S.A.

Russian Satellite Communications Company

GomSpace Group AB

EnduroSat

Astranis Space Technologies Corp

Satcom Direct, Inc

Satelles, Inc

Viasat

Inmarsat

Stellar Blu Solutions LLC

DataPath, Inc

Telesat

Space Flight Laboratory (SFL)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Honeywell International Inc

ORBCOMM

SES Americom

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Ciel Satellite

Geo Optics Inc

Planet Labs Inc

Visiona Space Technology

Amazon.com, Inc

Globalsat Group

Gilat Satellite Networks

Starlink

Scorpio Space

Space42

Yahsat

Es'hailSat

Satellite Telecommunications Refinery Company

Gulf Satellite Telecommunications Company

Secosatellite Telecommunications

Avanti Communications

Q-KON

YahClick

Maxwell Technology Pty Ltd

Heliaq

CubeSpace / Innovus

Dragonfly Aerospace

Simera Sense

