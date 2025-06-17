Zweig Group announces 2025 Marketing Excellence Award winners

Fayetteville, AR, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of management consulting, research, and education for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Marketing Excellence Awards. This program honors outstanding and effective marketing campaigns in the AEC industry, recognizing firms that demonstrate excellence in creativity, messaging, design, and measurable results.

Firms across the United States and Canada submitted entries in 10 competitive categories, including brand identity, integrated marketing, internal marketing, newsletters, publications, websites, video, drone video, social media, and special events. All entries were evaluated by an external panel of senior AEC marketing professionals.

“The 2025 winners represent the best in AEC marketing – firms that understand how to communicate vision, engage audiences, and elevate their brand through strategic storytelling,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “It’s always exciting to see the creativity and impact of these campaigns – they reflect the energy and innovation that’s driving our industry forward.”

Winners will be honored at a black-tie gala during Zweig Group’s 2025 ElevateAEC Conference in San Antonio, Texas, September 9-11, 2025. Learn more or register here.

See the full list of 2025 Marketing Excellence Award winners here.

See all 2025 award winners here!

