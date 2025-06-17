New Memoir TALES FROM THE HEART Examines the Relationship Between Man and Dog

Charleston, SC, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say a dog is a man’s best friend. It’s a statement that resonates with many dog owners. But for Vern Anderson, no truer statement has ever been spoken. But he didn’t always feel that way. When he arrived in the Outer Banks to serve as a best man for his friend’s wedding, he had no idea he’d be leaving the wedding with a dog. Presented with a Jack Russell Terrier puppy as a gift, he had his doubts, and according to Anderson, so did the dog, but after their initial reservations, their friendship grew, morphing into a lifelong bond. For over thirty-five years, Anderson has helped share human interest stories through radio, television, and marketing, so when he began to reflect on his life with his beloved dog, Bella, he felt compelled to tell their story.

In “Tales from the Heart,” Anderson relates his unexpected journey as a dog owner. From the puppy years to old age, he recounts the highs and lows of raising a spitfire Jack Russell Terrier while balancing work and his personal life. Exploring the transformative power of pets on the well-being of their owners, Anderson’s memoir further supports the science on the positive physical and psychological benefits of owning a dog. “This is a personal story told from the heart,” Anderson says. “My journey with Belle has taught me the value of canine companionship.”

“Tales from the Heart” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Vern Anderson is the owner of New Vision Media Consulting. For the past thirty-five years, he has helped to share important stories with the world through radio, television, and market research. When not working, he enjoys spending time with friends, traveling, and cooking. A self-described “dog-trovert,” he lives in the mid-Atlantic with his pets. Tales from the Heart is his first book.

