RegEd Publishes Report on the Latest Trends in Producer Management and Compliance

Raleigh, NC, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market leader in enterprise producer management solutions for the insurance and financial services industry, today announced the release of its latest whitepaper, “Producer Management and Compliance: Insights on Distribution Management Trends, Technology and Opportunities.” The whitepaper summarizes findings from RegEd’s comprehensive industry survey and delivers a clear message: manual processes and fragmented technology continue to hinder the efficiency, compliance, and scalability of producer management across the insurance and financial services sectors.

Drawing responses from professionals in licensing, compliance, operations, and distribution across life, health, P&C, and specialty insurance, the survey exposes widespread inefficiencies and opportunities for transformation. More than 80% of respondents cited time-consuming, manual workflows as a primary challenge, with 61% pointing to ineffective technology tools. Meanwhile, just 4% reported having a fully integrated producer management system.

“This data reveals an inflection point for the industry,” said Jacob Spitzley, Director of Product Management at RegEd. “As regulatory complexity increases and competition for top producers intensifies, firms cannot afford the delays and risks that stem from outdated systems. Automation and integration have become table stakes – they’re mission-critical strategies for staying compliant, accelerating onboarding, and creating a frictionless producer experience that drives competitive advantage.”

Key Takeaways from the Survey Include:

Manual Workflows Are Costly: 82% of firms report time-consuming manual processes; 50% still track compliance manually.

Technology Gaps Remain: 64% rely on internally developed systems – and among them, 89% cite time-consuming or manual processes as a key challenge.

Technology as Cost Savings Measure: 77% cite technology adoption as their most effective cost-management strategy.

AI Adoption Lags: Just 15% currently use AI in producer management, though interest is growing.

Onboarding Bottlenecks: 70% take one to two weeks to onboard new agents, and none report same-day onboarding – yet nearly half express only neutral satisfaction with their technology, suggesting many have adapted to inefficiencies rather than resolved them.

Compliance Validation Needs Modernization: 67% still use manual checks at business placement, raising Not-in-Good-Order (NIGO) rates.

Despite these challenges, the report also highlights significant momentum toward modernization. Half of firms plan to invest significantly in producer management technology over the next few years, and many are beginning to explore managed services and AI-powered solutions to ease back-office burdens.

The whitepaper serves as both a benchmark and a roadmap for firms navigating an increasingly complex regulatory and operational landscape. It offers practical guidance for aligning with best practices and transforming producer management into a competitive advantage.

Visit here to download your copy of the full report.





