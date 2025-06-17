MiningCoop Creates Innovative AI Mining Rig for Worldwide Bitcoin Miners to Mine BTC on Their Mobile Phones Without Purchasing Hardware

London, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch of the MiningCoop Bitcoin mining app delivers exciting news to miners all around the globe. With its new cloud mining machines that utilize the latest artificial intelligence technology, users can automatically mine Bitcoin from their cell phones—without any hardware at all and no manual interaction. In celebration of its launch, MiningCoop offers a special promotion whereby new users sign up and get a $100 free bonus.

Propelled by distributed cloud infrastructure and smart AI scheduling, MiningCoop miners efficiently allocate mining power based on electricity rates and network utilization. All users have to do is download the MiningCoop app, sign up, and begin to earn Bitcoin right away—opening up passive cryptocurrency income with no hardware investment.

Key Features:

AI-Enabled Mining Equipment : Enhance profitability with instant optimization based on advanced AI technology





: Enhance profitability with instant optimization based on advanced AI technology Mobile Mining Access : Begin mining from anywhere with just a smartphone—no installation or rigs necessary





: Begin mining from anywhere with just a smartphone—no installation or rigs necessary Registration Bonus : New customers get a free $100 Bitcoin cloud mining contract





: New customers get a free $100 Bitcoin cloud mining contract Daily Payments : Daily mining rewards are paid out and reflected in real-time on the app





: Daily mining rewards are paid out and reflected in real-time on the app Principal Refund: Full principal refunds at contract end are provided for certain plans





The following chart illustrates the potential profit you can achieve.

Popular Investment Schemes:

Mining Machine Model Contract Price Contract Period Daily Profit Total Net Profit Principal WhatsMiner M63S+ (424 TH/s) $200 1 Day $7.00 $7.00 Yes Antminer S21 Hyd (335 TH/s) $1,200 3 Days $37.20 $111.60 Yes Antminer S21 XP Hyd (473 TH/s) $19,800 2 Days $1,584.00 $3,168.00 Yes

All contracts come with 24-hour payout for profits, with users making BTC from day one. Each contract is automatically incorporated into the AI mining system and does not require any manual installation and upkeep. All users have to do is select a plan, activate it from within the app, and begin making money automatically.

Visit Miningcoop.com now to claim your free $100 bonus and start mining instantly.

MiningCoop aims to make it easier for people to access crypto mining by providing affordable, cloud-based mining services powered by artificial intelligence. Through its new mobile app and artificial intelligence-powered mining machines, anybody, irrespective of their technical know-how, can now earn consistent Bitcoin revenue from their phone.

Go to the official MiningCoop site today and download the app to begin your journey with AI-driven Bitcoin mining!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.