Digital Commerce Market Report 2025: Benchmark Forecasts Highlight Market Trends Across 60 Countries

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Commerce Market: 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Commerce research report provides an in-depth analysis of this rapidly growing market; addressing the major drivers and challenges, and offering strategic recommendations so that vendors can best capitalise on this market growth. The report assesses the trends and challenges within the sector; analysing the state of the digital banking, eCommerce, digital ticketing, money transfer and proximity payments (including QR code payments and contactless payments) market segments in depth.

The research also provides industry benchmark forecasts for the market, split by the following segments, as well as by 8 key regions and 60 countries:

Digital Banking

eCommerce (inclusive of digital goods and physical goods)

Online & Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfers (inclusive of both digital cross-border remittances and P2P transfers)

Proximity Payments (including QR code payments and NFC payments)

The report includes both a data deliverable, sizing the market and providing key forecast data across 60 countries, and a strategy and trends report, delivering a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges and recommendations for stakeholders within the digital commerce market. Together, they provide an essential tool for a comprehensive understanding of this evolving market; enabling digital commerce vendors to shape their future strategy.

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Comprehensive analysis of the key findings for the digital commerce market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

Segment Analysis: Analysis of important segments within the digital commerce space, including:

Digital Banking

eCommerce

Online & Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfers

Proximity Payments (including QR Code Payments and Contactless Payments)

Market Drivers & Constraints: Analysis of the key drivers of growth and growth constraints for each market segment within the digital commerce landscape, such as growth in emerging markets, the impact of Open Banking, and the role of new regulations. This then provides a detailed outlook for the market's future growth and direction of travel.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: A suite of comprehensive data and forecasts highlighting the total transaction volume, transaction value and number of digital users across digital banking, eCommerce, digital ticketing, money transfers and proximity payments, split by the total digital channels, and the online and mobile channels.

Data & Interactive Forecast

The market-leading research suite for the Digital Commerce market includes access to the full set of forecast data, with 46 tables and over 30,000 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Total transaction volume of digital commerce

Total transaction value of digital commerce

Total users of digital commerce

Metrics are provided for the following key channels:

Digital Banking

eCommerce (inclusive of digital goods and physical goods)

Online & Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfers (inclusive of both digital cross-border remittances and P2P transfers)

Proximity payments (including QR code payments and NFC payments)

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis : Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool : This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

This report is ideal for eCommerce merchants, payment service providers, banks, fintechs, digital banking providers, and other stakeholders in the digital commerce space. It is also valuable for anyone looking to understand market dynamics, customer trends, and competitive strategies in this rapidly evolving sector.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlvnyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.