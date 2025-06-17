BubbleDeck International Celebrates 30 Year Milestone In Transformative Construction

Farum, Denmark , June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BubbleDeck International, one of the leaders in sustainable construction innovation, is proud to mark its 30-year milestone, a celebration of engineering ingenuity, global collaboration, and continuous evolution. What began in 1996 as an ambitious solution to a concrete design challenge has grown into a transformative construction method used in over 30 countries worldwide.



BubbleDeck International’s BubbleDeck Technology





The company’s signature technology, commonly known as “bi-axial voided slab,” was developed by Professor Jorgen Breuning, who responded to a competition seeking faster and more efficient building systems. Though the competition declared no official winner, it intrigued Breuning to develop a groundbreaking concept: using recycled plastic bubbles within concrete slabs to significantly reduce weight without compromising structural strength. This pioneering system would come to be known as BubbleDeck Technology.

“My father finally solved one of the most common challenges in traditional construction, “ says Kim Breuning, current CEO and son of the inventor.

Now celebrating three decades of impact, BubbleDeck Technology has become synonymous with smart, lightweight, and sustainable construction. By reducing concrete usage by up to 35% and enabling long, beamless spans and cantilevers, the system delivers both material savings and design flexibility. It merges the strength of in-situ construction with the speed and precision of prefabrication, an advantage that has made it particularly attractive for high-rises, car parks, data centers, and complex structures.

“The key is that we don’t just offer a product, we provide a tool,” Kim explains. “One that allows architects and engineers to optimize their designs from the earliest stages. The earlier we’re brought into a project, the more we can enhance it.”

Over the years, the company has built robust partnerships in 15 countries, from the Netherlands and Brazil to Malaysia and North America. BubbleDeck’s concrete is always produced locally, ensuring streamlined logistics, minimal environmental impact, and local economic benefits. “We don't enter new countries with traditional marketing,” Kim notes. “We form strong, mutual partnerships where the technology speaks for itself.”

Among its standout projects are the buildings in Italy, striking churches and museums in Brazil, and early high-rise work in the Netherlands, including the Millennium Tower. In North America, the system has been widely adopted in university projects, while in Malaysia, it's favored for large-scale data centers. This adaptability, coupled with the system’s inherent sustainability, has made BubbleDeck Technology a natural fit for future-facing cities.



The Millennium Tower Under Construction





The environmental benefits are clear. Not only does BubbleDeck Technology reduce concrete volume and transport emissions, but the plastic bubbles are made from recycled materials and can be recycled again after demolition. The monolithic slab system also enhances building lifespans by enabling more flexible interior layouts, reducing the likelihood of demolition due to obsolete configurations.

As BubbleDeck International looks forward, new horizons are opening. The company is currently laying the groundwork for expansion into the UAE and plans to introduce a next-generation version of its system that incorporates post-tensioning techniques for even faster, more efficient precasting. Testing is expected to begin later this year, with the first completed project anticipated within two years.



BubbleDeck Technology





Reflecting on three decades of innovation, Kim sees BubbleDeck International’s journey as more than a business success. “It’s amazing to try to change such a huge, traditional, and slow-moving system,” he says. “Construction has not always embraced change. But seeing how our approach benefits buildings, communities, and the planet, that’s what keeps us moving forward.”

As the company enters its fourth decade, BubbleDeck International remains committed to advancing sustainable construction, deepening global partnerships, and providing flexible, future-ready solutions for the world’s growing cities. With innovation baked into its foundation, the next 30 years promise to build on a legacy of smart thinking and even smarter concrete.







Media Contact

Name: Kim Breuning

Email: info@bubbledeck.com



