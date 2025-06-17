Forged Automotive Components Market Investment Opportunities 2025-2030 - Increased Emphasis on Vehicle Lightweighting Spurs Adoption of Advanced Forging Alloys

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forged Automotive Components - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Forged Automotive Components was valued at US$46.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$58.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Forged Automotive Components market.



The growth in the forged automotive components market is driven by multiple factors tied to mechanical performance requirements, production scalability, and the evolving automotive landscape. A central driver is the increasing demand for high-strength, fatigue-resistant components that can perform reliably under variable load, temperature, and terrain conditions. Forged parts provide unmatched durability for such applications, ensuring long-term reliability in safety-critical systems.



The growing focus on lightweighting particularly in the context of regulatory pressure to reduce CO2 emissions is encouraging OEMs to adopt forged aluminum and hybrid-material components that combine strength with reduced mass. Additionally, the rise in vehicle electrification and expansion of hybrid architectures are creating new requirements for high-precision, thermally stable forged parts. The trend toward global automotive manufacturing platforms and modular vehicle architectures also favors forging due to its repeatability and compatibility with mass customization.



Increasing investments in forging automation, integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, and vertical integration strategies among OEMs and tier-1 suppliers are further propelling market expansion. These combined trends are ensuring that forged automotive components remain central to both legacy and next-generation vehicle development strategies worldwide.



This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Global Vehicle Production Propels Demand for High-Strength Forged Components

Increased Emphasis on Vehicle Lightweighting Spurs Adoption of Advanced Forging Alloys

Stricter Crash Safety Regulations Elevate the Role of Forged Structural Elements

Growth in EV Platforms Drives Demand for Specialized Forged Drivetrain Components

Integration of Closed-Die Forging Technology Enhances Manufacturing Precision and Repeatability

Rising Need for Fatigue-Resistant Parts Supports Application in Suspension and Chassis Systems

Surging Demand for Performance Vehicles Accelerates Innovation in Forged Crankshafts and Pistons

Expansion of Agricultural and Off-Road Vehicle Segments Fuels Demand for Durable Forgings

Focus on Extended Lifecycle and Reliability Strengthens Business Case for Forged Solutions

Development of Hybrid Forging Techniques Merges Strength and Lightweighting Objectives

Rising Adoption of Aluminum and Titanium Forgings Supports High-End Vehicle Segments

