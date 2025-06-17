Investment Opportunities in UK's Beauty and Personal Care Market 2025-2029: Value Sales Rose in Current Terms in the UK in 2024

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Value sales of beauty and personal care products rose in current terms in the UK in 2024, albeit at a slightly slower rate than in the previous two years. The slight deceleration can be predominantly attributed to the softening of inflationary pressure resulting in weaker price hikes, which had been a key contributor to category growth in recent years.
This Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for beauty and personal care?
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Budget-conscious buying drives steady growth in mass market
- Innovation and consumer loyalty cement L'Oreal's leadership
- Dermocosmetic innovations drive market success
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Affordable quality and social media influence to drive future growth
- Dupe culture to help sustain future growth
- Sustainability efforts to intensify in mass market
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium beauty and personal care maintains growth despite economic difficulties
- Premium heritage brands struggle with changing consumer preferences
- Social media drives growth of brands and products in premium categories
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Premium body mists grow in popularity amongst younger consumers
- "Quiet luxury" to dictate marketing strategies of premium beauty and personal care in the UK
- Personalisation to be focus of innovation in premium beauty and personal care
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Lower unit price rises slow category growth
- Childs Farm Ltd continues to benefit from proactive strategy and rebranding
- Online sales falter in 2024
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Falling birth rates expected to hamper category performance
- IP product licensing re-emerging as a strategy amongst baby and child-specific products brands
- Dermocosmetic demand expected to help skin care sales
BATH AND SHOWER IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Bath and shower growth driven by premiumisation
- Private label dominates shares through value for money
- Price and convenience are the main factors dictating channels
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth in bath and shower continues through product development
- Sustainability is emerging as a consumer concern
- Innovation is limited by willingness to spend
COLOUR COSMETICS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth continues in "make-up renaissance"
- New and Indie brands threaten to take share from established rivals
- E-commerce sales enable consumer spontaneity and experimentation
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Colour cosmetics growth boosted by lip products
- Nail products to grow through innovation in formats
- Personalisation set to become more commonplace as consumers demand more
DEODORANTS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Innovation supports steady gains, with spray formats at the forefront
- Strategic investments help brands to maintain market dominance
- Affordability and price comparison remain central to purchasing decisions.
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sustained demand and shifting consumer trends to drive future growth
- Whole-body deodorants expected to have significant influence on consumer demand
- Innovation to remain pivotal for growth ahead
DEPILATORIES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Steady growth sustained by traditional shaving products
- Brand success fuelled by effective strategic collaborations.
- Growing demand for budget-friendly options challenges specialist retailer dominance
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Innovation set to drive future growth
- Brands continue to build customer confidence through marketing efforts
- Shifting grooming habits
FRAGRANCES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Sustained interest in premium fragrances and rising popularity of body mists fuel market growth
- Strategic licensing and innovation drive competitive advantage for fragrance companies
- Specialist retail and experiential shopping gain momentum amid growing online sales
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Fragrance innovation with health and emotional benefits to boost future demand
- Mass fragrances to record steady growth
- Innovation to continue to transform the fragrances industry
HAIR CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Masstige helps areas such as standard shampoo to outperform their salon professional competitors
- L'Oreal continues to premiumise Elvive and respond to consumer demand
- Online shopping continues to consolidate its position as key shopping channel for hair care purchases
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Styling agents projected to propel forecast growth
- Mass brands will continue to launch SKUs with premium features
- Consolidation of retail e-commerce sales expected
MEN'S GROOMING IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Greater focus on grooming habits has propelled growth in value sales.
- Personal care brands remain strong, with fragrance sales gaining momentum.
- Online sales lead, while specialist men's grooming stores gain traction.
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Shifting consumer preferences and awareness set to drive future growth
- Strategic retail expansion to further drive men's grooming sales
- Unique marketing campaigns to become mainstream
ORAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth in oral care driven by unit price
- Leading brand puts in strong performance
- Convenience and price lead consumer decisions about channels
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Value to stabilise due to essential re-purchasing
- Sustainability to become more important consideration for consumers
- Technology boosts performance of oral care products
SKIN CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Product innovation crucial to category performance
- CeraVe and La Roche-Posay experience slowing growth
- Online shopping continues to dominate, but beauty specialists experiences growth due to portfolio positioning
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Skin care expected to remain a consumer focus during the forecast period
- K-Beauty is here to stay
- Dermocosmetics space becoming overcrowded
SUN CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Sun care becoming an everyday concern in the UK
- Facial sun care products support L'Oreal's leading position
- E-commerce allows consumers to access indie brands
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Ingredients and formulations drive premiumisation
- Self-tanning growth goes hand in hand with sun protection to balance consumer needs
- Innovation to focus on niche/specific use cases and the effectiveness of ingredients
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0ndzr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.