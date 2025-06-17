Endometriosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2034 Reveals Emerging Trends in Key Regions

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endometriosis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Endometriosis is a chronic disease, and is defined as the presence of functional endometrial mucosa outside the uterine cavity, often in the pelvis, but also more rarely in locations such as the pericardium, pleura cavity, and even in the brain tissue (World Health Organization, 2025). It is one of the most common benign gynecological diseases in pre-menopausal women, and affects roughly 10-15% of reproductive age women and girls globally (World Health Organization, 2025). Normally, endometrial tissue or endometrium forms the lining inside the uterus, which thickens, breaks down, and bleeds with each menstrual cycle. However, in women with endometriosis, endometrium grows in places outside the uterus, and it does not leave the body (Mayo Clinic, 2024).



In the 7MM, the diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis are expected to decrease from 382,224 cases in 2024 to 381,348 cases in 2034, at a negative annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.02%. In 2034, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis in the 7MM, with 236,327 cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis with 12,625 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the decline in the diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis to changes in population dynamics, as well as the incidence rates in each market over the forecast period.

In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis are expected to increase from 2,769,483 cases in 2024 to 2,795,334 cases in 2034, at an AGR of 0.09%. In 2034, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis in the 7MM, with 1,507,985 cases, whereas Japan will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis with 86,850 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis to changes in population dynamics and the diagnosed prevalence rate in each market over the forecast period.



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for endometriosis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis. The diagnosed incident cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis are segmented by age (12-17 years, 18-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, and 50-54 years) among women.

The report also includes the diagnosed incident cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by laparoscopy confirmation status into suspected cases without laparoscopy and confirmed cases with laparoscopy. The diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis are further segmented into stages as classified by the ASRM: stage I or minimal, stage II or mild, stage III or moderate, and stage IV or severe. Additionally, the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis are segmented by phenotypes such as SUP, OMA, and DIE. The diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis are segmented by comorbidities such as CPP, dysmenorrhea, and dyspareunia.

This epidemiology forecast for endometriosis is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis across these markets.

The endometriosis epidemiology series will allow you to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global endometriosis market.

Quantify patient populations in the global endometriosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for endometriosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

1 Endometriosis: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis - 7MM

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: laparoscopy confirmation status for the diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: laparoscopy confirmation status for the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by ASRM stage

2.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by phenotype

2.4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by comorbidities

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for endometriosis (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis

2.5.3 Laparoscopy confirmation status for the diagnosed incident cases of endometriosis

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis

2.5.5 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis

2.5.6 Laparoscopy confirmation status for the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis

2.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by ASRM stage

2.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by phenotype

2.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by comorbidities

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis





