U.S. Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2025: Review of Sales Data (2020-2024) with Business & Investment Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2024, beauty and personal care in the US experienced a slowdown in retail current value growth, after several years of rapid expansion. Factors such as rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and changing consumer priorities contributed to this deceleration, but easing price growth improved volume growth rates in categories such as deodorants, and hair care.



This Beauty and Personal Care in the USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Mass beauty and personal care witnesses modest growth, with highlights being bath and shower and deodorants

Established legacy players dominate, while indie brands are proving to be strong competitors

Private label and dupes satiate cost-conscious consumers, and brands expand into budget retailers and warehouse clubs

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rise of masstige offerings with elevated ingredient formulations to capture consumer dollars

Retailers and brands target new shoppers across the price spectrum

Digitalisation hones-in on immediacy and affordability

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium beauty and personal care continues driving industry growth in 2024, supported by the strong performance of fragrances

L'Oreal USA Inc benefits from a strong portfolio in dermocosmetics, helping maintain its leading position in premium beauty and personal care

The ascendancy of health and wellness trends influencing premium categories

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium beauty and personal care set to outperform mass, with premium brands expected to focus on offering entry-level or accessible products

Healthy ageing and preventive wellness will be key areas of opportunity for companies, with the blurring of beauty and health

Premium beauty and personal care expected to witness further strategic moves to establish value, from innovative product launches to technology

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Baby and child-specific products witnesses modest growth in 2024, with the strongest increase for baby and child-specific sun care

Inclusivity influences product launches in baby and child-specific hair care

E-commerce continues to gain share

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady growth anticipated over the forecast period, supported by innovation and more sophisticated formulations

Health and wellness trend will bolster demand for dermocosmetics brands

Gen Alpha's obsession with skin care could drive the growth of baby and child-specific skin care, but also raises concerns

BATH AND SHOWER IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Strong growth propels ingredient innovation and mind-body positioning

Companies expand scent profiles and capitalise on strong retail partnerships

Bath and shower products for a glowing look and moisturising peak in popularity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bath and shower products emphasise the mind-body connection

Intimate washes enter retail and expand their line-ups

Premium liquid soaps see growth in retail

COLOUR COSMETICS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Lip products retains star growth status again in 2024, but not enough to lift mass colour cosmetics to growth

Outperforming colour cosmetics brands foster consumer engagement and lead with innovative product development

Retail e-commerce continues making gains, while department stores and pharmacies struggle to keep up

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cautiously optimistic expectations for colour cosmetics in 2025, as economic uncertainty looms and beauty consumption normalises

Skinification, or innovative efforts to blur the lines between colour cosmetics and skin care, will be a must in the forecast period

Digital avenues will remain important for both shopping and engagement

DEODORANTS IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Deodorants continues to capture consumer dollars in 2024 amidst normalising price conditions

Total body deodorants still on the rise, with additional launches from legacy players' brand lines

Unique collaborations and formulation angles continue to bring attention to deodorants

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Deodorants expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period

Deodorants anticipated to see additional launches from premium fragrance brands

Deodorant layering: The future of personal scent exploration?

DEPILATORIES IN THE US





2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Depilatories declines as other at-home hair removal methods gain ground

Gillette Venus and Eos capture consumers with experience-driven campaigns and shaving products

Hair removal brands expand into whole body care amidst changing consumer trends

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gen Z drives demand for playful, spa-like hair removal experiences

IPL and epilators will continue to drive the shift away from traditional hair removal

Intimate femcare expands interest in gentle hair removal formats

FRAGRANCES IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Ongoing adoption of fragrances in consumers' beauty routine continues supporting growth in 2024

Body mists capture the attention of players and consumers across the price spectrum

While department stores struggle, attention is turned towards e-commerce

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for fragrances in the forecast period, despite potential for more value-conscious consumers

Brand efforts to focus on exploring the emotional or functional benefits of fragrances

Digital avenues will open doors to build engagement with consumers, but also contribute to a more competitive environment

HAIR CARE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Hair care growth remains stable despite slowdowns across beauty and personal care

Category leaders and indie disruptors continue to compete for consumers' attention through new, innovative, and premium product launches

Hair care distribution continues to be dictated by e-commerce presence and expansion of brands in physical retail

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Salon professional hair care expected to outperform overall hair care over the forecast period

Non-hair care beauty and personal care players are entering the hair care space

Innovative scalp care portfolios expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period

MEN'S GROOMING IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Easing growth performances in men's grooming, especially in men's shaving

Some brands are moving away from a strict male focus, embracing gender-neutral offerings and unique collaborations

Expanded portfolio distribution through online platforms

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dermocosmetics skin care brands set to benefit from more attention from men, due to gender-neutral positioning and expansive skin care education

Men's deodorants to witness further innovative scent and fragrance launches

Continued traction in the male celebrity brand space

ORAL CARE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Value declines driven by price-sensitive consumers and a desire for multifunctional products

Colgate-Palmolive Co and The Procter & Gamble Co lead oral care, while Church & Dwight Co Inc drives growth

Ingredient-led categories driving innovation in naturals and gut health support

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Awareness of gum disease fuels innovation

Sensory experience and visual aesthetic driving interest amongst children and Gen Z consumers

High prices of at-home whitening devices and AI power toothbrushes could hamper growth

SKIN CARE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growth slows to low single digits in 2024, amidst normalisation of skin care routines

Dermocosmetics-positioned brands again outperform in 2024, but pressure increases from newcomers leaning into ingredient-driven narratives

Retail e-commerce continues gaining share, while department stores and pharmacies struggle to keep up

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers' purchasing behaviour expected to become more cautious or strategic in the forecast period, moderating the growth of skin care

Longevity trend will continue driving consumers towards dermocosmetic, clinical, or ingredient-led beauty brands

Digitalisation will continue supporting the rise of K-beauty and other international beauty brands

SUN CARE IN THE US



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Heightened health awareness drives growth for sun protection

Edgewell Personal Care Brands LLC continues to lead sun care in 2024, while dermocosmetics and indie brands gain share

Digitalisation plays a pivotal role

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation focusing on value-added features will continue to drive growth in sun care

Advances in self-tanning product formulations to drive growth

Growing emphasis on sustainability and safety considerations present new opportunities for product development and growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klzrvy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.