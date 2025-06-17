U.S. Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2025: Review of Sales Data (2020-2024) with Business & Investment Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, beauty and personal care in the US experienced a slowdown in retail current value growth, after several years of rapid expansion. Factors such as rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and changing consumer priorities contributed to this deceleration, but easing price growth improved volume growth rates in categories such as deodorants, and hair care.
This Beauty and Personal Care in the USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for beauty and personal care?
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Mass beauty and personal care witnesses modest growth, with highlights being bath and shower and deodorants
- Established legacy players dominate, while indie brands are proving to be strong competitors
- Private label and dupes satiate cost-conscious consumers, and brands expand into budget retailers and warehouse clubs
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Rise of masstige offerings with elevated ingredient formulations to capture consumer dollars
- Retailers and brands target new shoppers across the price spectrum
- Digitalisation hones-in on immediacy and affordability
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium beauty and personal care continues driving industry growth in 2024, supported by the strong performance of fragrances
- L'Oreal USA Inc benefits from a strong portfolio in dermocosmetics, helping maintain its leading position in premium beauty and personal care
- The ascendancy of health and wellness trends influencing premium categories
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Premium beauty and personal care set to outperform mass, with premium brands expected to focus on offering entry-level or accessible products
- Healthy ageing and preventive wellness will be key areas of opportunity for companies, with the blurring of beauty and health
- Premium beauty and personal care expected to witness further strategic moves to establish value, from innovative product launches to technology
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Baby and child-specific products witnesses modest growth in 2024, with the strongest increase for baby and child-specific sun care
- Inclusivity influences product launches in baby and child-specific hair care
- E-commerce continues to gain share
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Steady growth anticipated over the forecast period, supported by innovation and more sophisticated formulations
- Health and wellness trend will bolster demand for dermocosmetics brands
- Gen Alpha's obsession with skin care could drive the growth of baby and child-specific skin care, but also raises concerns
BATH AND SHOWER IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Strong growth propels ingredient innovation and mind-body positioning
- Companies expand scent profiles and capitalise on strong retail partnerships
- Bath and shower products for a glowing look and moisturising peak in popularity
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Bath and shower products emphasise the mind-body connection
- Intimate washes enter retail and expand their line-ups
- Premium liquid soaps see growth in retail
COLOUR COSMETICS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Lip products retains star growth status again in 2024, but not enough to lift mass colour cosmetics to growth
- Outperforming colour cosmetics brands foster consumer engagement and lead with innovative product development
- Retail e-commerce continues making gains, while department stores and pharmacies struggle to keep up
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Cautiously optimistic expectations for colour cosmetics in 2025, as economic uncertainty looms and beauty consumption normalises
- Skinification, or innovative efforts to blur the lines between colour cosmetics and skin care, will be a must in the forecast period
- Digital avenues will remain important for both shopping and engagement
DEODORANTS IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Deodorants continues to capture consumer dollars in 2024 amidst normalising price conditions
- Total body deodorants still on the rise, with additional launches from legacy players' brand lines
- Unique collaborations and formulation angles continue to bring attention to deodorants
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Deodorants expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period
- Deodorants anticipated to see additional launches from premium fragrance brands
- Deodorant layering: The future of personal scent exploration?
DEPILATORIES IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Depilatories declines as other at-home hair removal methods gain ground
- Gillette Venus and Eos capture consumers with experience-driven campaigns and shaving products
- Hair removal brands expand into whole body care amidst changing consumer trends
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Gen Z drives demand for playful, spa-like hair removal experiences
- IPL and epilators will continue to drive the shift away from traditional hair removal
- Intimate femcare expands interest in gentle hair removal formats
FRAGRANCES IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Ongoing adoption of fragrances in consumers' beauty routine continues supporting growth in 2024
- Body mists capture the attention of players and consumers across the price spectrum
- While department stores struggle, attention is turned towards e-commerce
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Positive outlook for fragrances in the forecast period, despite potential for more value-conscious consumers
- Brand efforts to focus on exploring the emotional or functional benefits of fragrances
- Digital avenues will open doors to build engagement with consumers, but also contribute to a more competitive environment
HAIR CARE IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Hair care growth remains stable despite slowdowns across beauty and personal care
- Category leaders and indie disruptors continue to compete for consumers' attention through new, innovative, and premium product launches
- Hair care distribution continues to be dictated by e-commerce presence and expansion of brands in physical retail
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Salon professional hair care expected to outperform overall hair care over the forecast period
- Non-hair care beauty and personal care players are entering the hair care space
- Innovative scalp care portfolios expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period
MEN'S GROOMING IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Easing growth performances in men's grooming, especially in men's shaving
- Some brands are moving away from a strict male focus, embracing gender-neutral offerings and unique collaborations
- Expanded portfolio distribution through online platforms
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Dermocosmetics skin care brands set to benefit from more attention from men, due to gender-neutral positioning and expansive skin care education
- Men's deodorants to witness further innovative scent and fragrance launches
- Continued traction in the male celebrity brand space
ORAL CARE IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Value declines driven by price-sensitive consumers and a desire for multifunctional products
- Colgate-Palmolive Co and The Procter & Gamble Co lead oral care, while Church & Dwight Co Inc drives growth
- Ingredient-led categories driving innovation in naturals and gut health support
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Awareness of gum disease fuels innovation
- Sensory experience and visual aesthetic driving interest amongst children and Gen Z consumers
- High prices of at-home whitening devices and AI power toothbrushes could hamper growth
SKIN CARE IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth slows to low single digits in 2024, amidst normalisation of skin care routines
- Dermocosmetics-positioned brands again outperform in 2024, but pressure increases from newcomers leaning into ingredient-driven narratives
- Retail e-commerce continues gaining share, while department stores and pharmacies struggle to keep up
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Consumers' purchasing behaviour expected to become more cautious or strategic in the forecast period, moderating the growth of skin care
- Longevity trend will continue driving consumers towards dermocosmetic, clinical, or ingredient-led beauty brands
- Digitalisation will continue supporting the rise of K-beauty and other international beauty brands
SUN CARE IN THE US
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Heightened health awareness drives growth for sun protection
- Edgewell Personal Care Brands LLC continues to lead sun care in 2024, while dermocosmetics and indie brands gain share
- Digitalisation plays a pivotal role
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Innovation focusing on value-added features will continue to drive growth in sun care
- Advances in self-tanning product formulations to drive growth
- Growing emphasis on sustainability and safety considerations present new opportunities for product development and growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klzrvy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.