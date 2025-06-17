Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Argyle, Texas

ARGYLE, Texas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Enclave at Hickory Hill , is coming soon to Argyle, Texas. This exclusive Dallas-area community will feature new luxury homes on spacious one-acre home sites, offering an exceptional living experience in Denton County. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2025.

Enclave at Hickory Hill combines convenience with rustic elegance, offering an array of one- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,700 to over 6,000 square feet. Homes will feature 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6 bathrooms, and 3-car garages with options for 4-car garages. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Toll Brothers homes in Enclave at Hickory Hill will be priced from $1.7 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to introduce Enclave at Hickory Hill, where home shoppers can discover the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility in a prime Argyle location,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. “With spacious home sites and exceptional home designs, this community will offer an unparalleled lifestyle for our customers.”





Residents of Enclave at Hickory Hill will benefit from its proximity to major commuter routes including Interstate 35 and Highway 377, providing easy access to surrounding areas. The community is situated within the esteemed Argyle Independent School District, with students attending Hilltop Elementary, Sixth Grade Center, Argyle Middle, and Argyle High School.

Nearby shopping, entertainment, and dining opportunities can be found in Highland Village and Flower Mound, making Enclave at Hickory Hill an ideal location for those seeking both convenience and luxury.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Enclave at Hickory Hill, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4858443f-d374-4c19-a6c0-e538d2e69527

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9d08712-066a-4f2a-b906-45b921da41d2

