2025 Research on the Beauty and Personal Care Market in Canada: Consumers Blend Premium Products with Cost-Saving Strategies

In 2024, beauty and personal care in Canada recorded an increase in current value growth. However, consumers were navigating the higher cost of living, with many focusing on obtaining the best value for money. As a result, many consumers adopted a thoughtful approach to their purchases, combining premium options with cost-saving strategies, actively looking for promotions and discounts, while some trading down to less expensive alternatives.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for beauty and personal care?
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Affordability and alignment with rising trends supports growth of mass products in 2024
- Procter & Gamble Co improves its lead offering trusted and affordable products
- Mass brands offer clean beauty and sustainability, enhancing appeal in 2024
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- The expanding Canadian population and ongoing affordability will drive growth
- Mass bath and shower is set to be challenged by premium products, as consumers invest in added-benefits
- Multifunctional products are set to shape innovation as consumer seek added-benefits
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium skin care remains resilient, as premium fragrances boost value growth
- L'Oreal Canada boosts its share through its offering of dermocosmetics brands
- High-quality, self-care and ethical positions support sales of premium beauty and personal care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Premium products will be viewed as affordable luxuries, driving growth over the forecast period
- Sustainability will be increasingly sought after by Canadian consumers
- Advanced formulations, versatility and luxury are set to boost retail value growth
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Health features and gentle ingredients drive innovation in baby and child-specific products
- Procter & Gamble Co retains its lead, improving its share through well-established brands
- Hypermarkets leads sales and improves its share as consumers appreciate a wide variety at affordable prices
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth is set to accelerate throughout the forecast period as disposable incomes increase
- Sustainable ingredients and packaging will be the focus of product innovations
- Natural ingredients and products that address specific dermatological needs will become more common
BATH AND SHOWER IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Skin care properties and multifunctionality drives sales in bath and shower
- Procter & Gamble Co improves its lead offering well-established, affordable brands
- Retail e-commerce improves its share as retailers invest in omnichannel strategies
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Population growth and rising disposable incomes are set to support forecast sales
- Innovations are set to focus on sustainability, with brands offering refill options
- Social advocacy and brand authenticity are key to engage consumers
COLOUR COSMETICS IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Sun care and skin care ingredients are increasingly infused in colour cosmetics, supporting value growth
- Leader L'Oreal Canada losses share within a highly competitive market
- Beauty specialists lead distribution however share falls as competition from retail e-commerce rises
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Eye make-up and multifunctional properties are forecast to drive positive growth
- Innovation from premium players will focus on high-quality and multifunctionality
- Diversification into holistic wellbeing could support growth over the forecast period
DEODORANTS IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The shift towards natural ingredients supports innovation and boosts value growth
- Unilever Canada improves its lead through its Dove and Dove Men+Care brands
- Pharmacies lead distribution, offering an extensive range of deodorants
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Innovations will focus on formulas free-from ingredients perceived to be harmful
- Brands are expected to increasingly invest in sustainable packaging solutions
- Innovation is set to focus on both skin care benefits and heightened efficacy
DEPILATORIES IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Depilatories record a value decline as consumers look to save costs during 2024
- Procter & Gamble retains its lead while Parissa Labs benefits from a migration away from salon treatments
- Pharmacies lead distribution although share is lost to affordable goods from supermarkets
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Rising efficacy, population growth and improved economic conditions are set to support growth
- Sustainability and ethical sourcing are set to be key in consumer purchasing decisions
- Innovation will focus on high-end performance and added skin care benefits to drive value
FRAGRANCES IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Fragrances in Canada are increasingly being viewed as wellness products
- Leaders Coty (Canada) and Chanel improve their share as consumers invest in premium options
- Beauty specialists lead sales, however, share is lost to pharmacies
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Population growth and a preference for premium options is set to drive value growth in fragrances
- Brands will increasingly introduce refillable fragrance formats to align with consumer demands
- New players are expected to enter fragrances across the forecast period
HAIR CARE IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Value growth in hair care is driven by natural, organic and skin care ingredients
- Multination players improve their leads, offering quality and affordable hair care
- Pharmacies improve its share as retailers increase their hair care portfolios
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Positive value growth is set to be driven by skin care ingredients and higher-quality products
- Sustainability and ingredient transparency will be increasingly important in Canadian hair care
- Scalp care and treatments are expected to be the focus of hair care innovations
MEN'S GROOMING IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth in men's grooming is driven by premiumisation and social media activations
- Second-placed Unilever Canada Inc records the strongest uplift in share
- Retail e-commerce captures sales from pharmacies, offering additional benefits and services
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- A migration towards premium grooming products is set to support value growth
- Innovation is set to focus on sustainability and refill options in men's grooming
- Premium hair care products are expected to focus on scalp health
ORAL CARE IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth is driven by rising demand for natural products and technological innovation
- Multinationals retain the lead, offering well-established and trusted brands
- Pharmacies and retail e-commerce increase their share in oral care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Enhanced functionality and smart technology is set to drive growth across the forecast period
- Ingredient innovation and advanced formulations are expected to shape launches
- There is set to be a stronger focus on sustainable packaging and natural ingredients
SKIN CARE IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Natural and organic skin care products drive value growth in 2024
- L'Oreal Canada improves its lead, with growth driven by its dermocosmetics brands
- Pharmacies retain its lead while beauty specialists have a challenging year
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Demand for dermocosmetic solutions and multi-functional products is set to drive growth
- Sustainable ingredients and packaging will be a core trend across the forecast period
- Natural, high-performance ingredients will be the focus of product innovation
SUN CARE IN CANADA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Sun protection drives sales while self-tanners face challenges due rising price sensitivity
- L'Oreal Canada retains its lead, improving its share through sales of La Roche-Posay
- A broadening product ranges continues to drive footfall to pharmacies
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Climate change and a demand for self-tanning products will drive forecast growth
- Mineral-based sun protection is set to gain ground as some consumers seek gentle formulas
- Brands will incorporate skin care benefits to boost value and drive sales
