2025 Research on the Beauty and Personal Care Market in Canada: Consumers Blend Premium Products with Cost-Saving Strategies

In 2024, beauty and personal care in Canada recorded an increase in current value growth. However, consumers were navigating the higher cost of living, with many focusing on obtaining the best value for money. As a result, many consumers adopted a thoughtful approach to their purchases, combining premium options with cost-saving strategies, actively looking for promotions and discounts, while some trading down to less expensive alternatives.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Affordability and alignment with rising trends supports growth of mass products in 2024

Procter & Gamble Co improves its lead offering trusted and affordable products

Mass brands offer clean beauty and sustainability, enhancing appeal in 2024

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

The expanding Canadian population and ongoing affordability will drive growth

Mass bath and shower is set to be challenged by premium products, as consumers invest in added-benefits

Multifunctional products are set to shape innovation as consumer seek added-benefits

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium skin care remains resilient, as premium fragrances boost value growth

L'Oreal Canada boosts its share through its offering of dermocosmetics brands

High-quality, self-care and ethical positions support sales of premium beauty and personal care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium products will be viewed as affordable luxuries, driving growth over the forecast period

Sustainability will be increasingly sought after by Canadian consumers

Advanced formulations, versatility and luxury are set to boost retail value growth

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Health features and gentle ingredients drive innovation in baby and child-specific products

Procter & Gamble Co retains its lead, improving its share through well-established brands

Hypermarkets leads sales and improves its share as consumers appreciate a wide variety at affordable prices

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is set to accelerate throughout the forecast period as disposable incomes increase

Sustainable ingredients and packaging will be the focus of product innovations

Natural ingredients and products that address specific dermatological needs will become more common

BATH AND SHOWER IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Skin care properties and multifunctionality drives sales in bath and shower

Procter & Gamble Co improves its lead offering well-established, affordable brands

Retail e-commerce improves its share as retailers invest in omnichannel strategies

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Population growth and rising disposable incomes are set to support forecast sales

Innovations are set to focus on sustainability, with brands offering refill options

Social advocacy and brand authenticity are key to engage consumers

COLOUR COSMETICS IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Sun care and skin care ingredients are increasingly infused in colour cosmetics, supporting value growth

Leader L'Oreal Canada losses share within a highly competitive market

Beauty specialists lead distribution however share falls as competition from retail e-commerce rises

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Eye make-up and multifunctional properties are forecast to drive positive growth

Innovation from premium players will focus on high-quality and multifunctionality

Diversification into holistic wellbeing could support growth over the forecast period

DEODORANTS IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

The shift towards natural ingredients supports innovation and boosts value growth

Unilever Canada improves its lead through its Dove and Dove Men+Care brands

Pharmacies lead distribution, offering an extensive range of deodorants

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovations will focus on formulas free-from ingredients perceived to be harmful

Brands are expected to increasingly invest in sustainable packaging solutions

Innovation is set to focus on both skin care benefits and heightened efficacy

DEPILATORIES IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Depilatories record a value decline as consumers look to save costs during 2024

Procter & Gamble retains its lead while Parissa Labs benefits from a migration away from salon treatments

Pharmacies lead distribution although share is lost to affordable goods from supermarkets

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising efficacy, population growth and improved economic conditions are set to support growth

Sustainability and ethical sourcing are set to be key in consumer purchasing decisions

Innovation will focus on high-end performance and added skin care benefits to drive value

FRAGRANCES IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Fragrances in Canada are increasingly being viewed as wellness products

Leaders Coty (Canada) and Chanel improve their share as consumers invest in premium options

Beauty specialists lead sales, however, share is lost to pharmacies

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Population growth and a preference for premium options is set to drive value growth in fragrances

Brands will increasingly introduce refillable fragrance formats to align with consumer demands

New players are expected to enter fragrances across the forecast period

HAIR CARE IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Value growth in hair care is driven by natural, organic and skin care ingredients

Multination players improve their leads, offering quality and affordable hair care

Pharmacies improve its share as retailers increase their hair care portfolios

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive value growth is set to be driven by skin care ingredients and higher-quality products

Sustainability and ingredient transparency will be increasingly important in Canadian hair care

Scalp care and treatments are expected to be the focus of hair care innovations

MEN'S GROOMING IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growth in men's grooming is driven by premiumisation and social media activations

Second-placed Unilever Canada Inc records the strongest uplift in share

Retail e-commerce captures sales from pharmacies, offering additional benefits and services

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

A migration towards premium grooming products is set to support value growth

Innovation is set to focus on sustainability and refill options in men's grooming

Premium hair care products are expected to focus on scalp health

ORAL CARE IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growth is driven by rising demand for natural products and technological innovation

Multinationals retain the lead, offering well-established and trusted brands

Pharmacies and retail e-commerce increase their share in oral care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Enhanced functionality and smart technology is set to drive growth across the forecast period

Ingredient innovation and advanced formulations are expected to shape launches

There is set to be a stronger focus on sustainable packaging and natural ingredients

SKIN CARE IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Natural and organic skin care products drive value growth in 2024

L'Oreal Canada improves its lead, with growth driven by its dermocosmetics brands

Pharmacies retain its lead while beauty specialists have a challenging year

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for dermocosmetic solutions and multi-functional products is set to drive growth

Sustainable ingredients and packaging will be a core trend across the forecast period

Natural, high-performance ingredients will be the focus of product innovation

SUN CARE IN CANADA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Sun protection drives sales while self-tanners face challenges due rising price sensitivity

L'Oreal Canada retains its lead, improving its share through sales of La Roche-Posay

A broadening product ranges continues to drive footfall to pharmacies

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Climate change and a demand for self-tanning products will drive forecast growth

Mineral-based sun protection is set to gain ground as some consumers seek gentle formulas

Brands will incorporate skin care benefits to boost value and drive sales

