Hammer & Anvil Announces Upcoming Launch of Groundbreaking VR Film, Unearthing

Hammer & Anvil, an immersive media studio known for its cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) experiences crafted for museums, announces the release of Unearthing, its latest VR production. This work signifies a step forward in advancing educational storytelling. Combining cinematic 360° video, lifelike spatial audio, and high-fidelity animation, Unearthing aims to deliver a fully immersive journey into the world of paleontology.

“There’s a moment, when the dust settles after production, where you finally step back and see what you’ve made and what it means,” Hammer & Anvil founder Nelson Dunk shares. “Unearthing is about time, persistence, and human curiosity. We wanted to showcase not just the dinosaurs but also the people who devote their lives to understanding them. This is what immersive storytelling should do. It should move people beyond the surface and into the heartbeat of the subject.”

Unearthing takes viewers on a journey that highlights the thrill and the reality of unearthing ancient fossils. Audiences will virtually join two renowned paleontologists as they navigate the scorched Utah desert and the pounding waves of Chesapeake Bay while rappelling down unstable cliffs and racing against erosion to rescue irreplaceable specimens.

Hammer & Anvil





The film combines 360° footage and stunning animated sequences that transport the viewer back in time, bringing to life fearsome Allosaurus and gliding Pterosaurs in vivid detail. As viewers look around from within their VR headsets, they’ll find themselves standing beside fossil digs, inside preparation labs, and witnessing the dynamic environment of prehistoric Earth.

This latest project is an extension of Hammer & Anvil’s mission to redefine how people learn by turning museums into portals through space and time. The company’s work is anchored in the belief that educational tools should inform and inspire and that VR can make learning personal and unforgettable when executed with craft and purpose. Unearthing embodies that philosophy, giving museum visitors the feeling of being there, of sweating under the sun with scientists and touching the bones of a creature that walked the earth millions of years ago.

Dunk founded Hammer & Anvil to bridge professional filmmaking and educational content. Through the use of 360° VR, visitors can virtually explore otherwise inaccessible locations, from prehistoric landscapes to the far reaches of space. These experiences are delivered through Hammer & Anvil’s Advanced Learning Immersive Cinema Experience (ALICE), a scalable, turnkey VR theater system tailored for institutions of all sizes. Museums can configure the ALICE in spaces as small as 1000 sq ft with seats for as few as 5 visitors to 100 or more.

ALICE offers a plug-and-play setup that includes headsets, software, training, and full technical support, requiring nothing more than a basic internet connection. The system was designed to eliminate technical, spatial, and financial barriers, allowing even small or mid-sized museums to offer awe-inspiring, premium programming.

As Unearthing nears its public debut, Hammer & Anvil is already developing its next VR film. Shifting from the ancient past to the far future, this next immersive adventure will focus on the fascinating field of exoplanetary science. It will continue Hammer & Anvil’s tradition of blending rich educational content and jaw-dropping immersion.

