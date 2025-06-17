UAE Beauty and Personal Care Market Review and Forecast 2025-2029: Masstige Segment Responsible for Strong Growth in 2024

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beauty and personal care saw strong current value growth in the United Arab Emirates in 2024. A key growth driver towards the end of the review period was the strong performance of mass-market products that fall into the "masstige" segment - products that are priced for the mass market but positioned to evoke a premium brand image. This trend is especially significant in the United Arab Emirates, where the market leans heavily towards luxury.
The Beauty and Personal Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retail developments
- What next for beauty and personal care?
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- New brands, e-commerce platforms and private label driving growth
- Leaders losing share
- Gradual shift in consumer behaviour
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Masstige positioning to spur growth
- Growing awareness of products' ingredients
- Increasing focus on local sensibilities and preferences
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium segment benefits from high levels of disposable income
- Arab brands lead the way
- In-store experience remains key in the premium segment
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Health and wellness trend influencing demand
- Increasing focus on personalisation
- Social media to continue to rise in importance
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Parents lean towards premium brands
- Johnson's Baby benefits from extensive distribution and high levels of brand recognition
- Pharmacies benefits from importance of expert advice in baby and child-specific products
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Innovation tailored to local needs
- Potential for premium development
- Online expansion to influence store-based offer
BATH AND SHOWER IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Skinification trend influencing development of bath and shower
- Unilever retains clear lead
- Grocery retailers key to bath and shower distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growing emphasis on ingredients
- Bar soap to benefit from cost concerns, while more affluent consumers look for status symbols
- Increasing interest in sustainability
COLOUR COSMETICS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Strong growth for masstige colour cosmetics
- Kiko Milano records dynamic performance
- Beauty specialists dominates distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Colour cosmetics increasingly incorporating skin care properties
- Rise of local and regional brands and focus on traditional ingredients
- Layering trend to favour lip products
DEODORANTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Rising hygiene awareness boosts demand
- Unilever closes gap on leader
- Consumers purchase deodorants alongside groceries
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Increase in exercise to boost demand for deodorants
- Growing interest in multi-functional products
- Skinification and dermo products to expand in deodorants
DEPILATORIES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Hair removers/bleaches remains dominant
- Veet retains clear lead
- Modern grocery retailers dominate
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growing threat from professional services
- Concerns about harsh chemicals
- Innovation in waxing
FRAGRANCES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Deep-rooted cultural significance
- Traditional Arabian brands play key role
- Beauty specialists dominates distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Local brands look to capitalise on viral trends
- Layering trend offers potential, while hair mists and body care products drive consumers to fragrance brands
- Working to provide more personalised recommendations
HAIR CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growing interest in scalp health
- Procter & Gamble retains lead, but sees further share decline
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets have key role, while e-commerce grows strongly
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Looking for products tailored to local needs
- Blurring the lines between health and hair care
- Women's participation in paid workforce presenting opportunities for hair care brands
MEN'S GROOMING IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growing interest in high-end products
- Leaders lose share
- Beauty specialists is the leading channel
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Further growth anticipated
- Men's spas to expand awareness and support growth
- Rise of unisex deodorants threatens development of men's products
ORAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Upmarket shift in demand for toothpaste
- Colgate-Palmolive takes the lead, but smaller players thrive
- Oral care products purchased alongside groceries
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Continued growth ahead
- Health consciousness to shape innovation
- Increasing fragmentation of the competitive landscape
SKIN CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Integration of beauty and wellness
- Bioderma continues rise up the rankings to take top spot
- Beauty specialists lead, while e-commerce and pharmacies see strong growth
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growing focus on longevity
- Growing focus on local culture and heritage
- Mindset makeovers
SUN CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium products seeing strong growth
- L'Oreal extends lead with fast-growing premium brands
- Pharmacies consolidates dominant position in sun care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Multiple factors to support growth
- Tourism exerts strong influence on demand
- Ethical considerations to play a growing role in purchasing decisions
