UAE Beauty and Personal Care Market Review and Forecast 2025-2029: Masstige Segment Responsible for Strong Growth in 2024

Beauty and personal care saw strong current value growth in the United Arab Emirates in 2024. A key growth driver towards the end of the review period was the strong performance of mass-market products that fall into the "masstige" segment - products that are priced for the mass market but positioned to evoke a premium brand image. This trend is especially significant in the United Arab Emirates, where the market leans heavily towards luxury.



The Beauty and Personal Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

New brands, e-commerce platforms and private label driving growth

Leaders losing share

Gradual shift in consumer behaviour

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Masstige positioning to spur growth

Growing awareness of products' ingredients

Increasing focus on local sensibilities and preferences

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium segment benefits from high levels of disposable income

Arab brands lead the way

In-store experience remains key in the premium segment

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend influencing demand

Increasing focus on personalisation

Social media to continue to rise in importance

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Parents lean towards premium brands

Johnson's Baby benefits from extensive distribution and high levels of brand recognition

Pharmacies benefits from importance of expert advice in baby and child-specific products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation tailored to local needs

Potential for premium development

Online expansion to influence store-based offer

BATH AND SHOWER IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Skinification trend influencing development of bath and shower

Unilever retains clear lead

Grocery retailers key to bath and shower distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing emphasis on ingredients

Bar soap to benefit from cost concerns, while more affluent consumers look for status symbols

Increasing interest in sustainability

COLOUR COSMETICS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Strong growth for masstige colour cosmetics

Kiko Milano records dynamic performance

Beauty specialists dominates distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Colour cosmetics increasingly incorporating skin care properties

Rise of local and regional brands and focus on traditional ingredients

Layering trend to favour lip products

DEODORANTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Rising hygiene awareness boosts demand

Unilever closes gap on leader

Consumers purchase deodorants alongside groceries

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increase in exercise to boost demand for deodorants

Growing interest in multi-functional products

Skinification and dermo products to expand in deodorants

DEPILATORIES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Hair removers/bleaches remains dominant

Veet retains clear lead

Modern grocery retailers dominate

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing threat from professional services

Concerns about harsh chemicals

Innovation in waxing

FRAGRANCES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Deep-rooted cultural significance

Traditional Arabian brands play key role

Beauty specialists dominates distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Local brands look to capitalise on viral trends

Layering trend offers potential, while hair mists and body care products drive consumers to fragrance brands

Working to provide more personalised recommendations

HAIR CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growing interest in scalp health

Procter & Gamble retains lead, but sees further share decline

Hypermarkets and supermarkets have key role, while e-commerce grows strongly

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Looking for products tailored to local needs

Blurring the lines between health and hair care

Women's participation in paid workforce presenting opportunities for hair care brands

MEN'S GROOMING IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growing interest in high-end products

Leaders lose share

Beauty specialists is the leading channel

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further growth anticipated

Men's spas to expand awareness and support growth

Rise of unisex deodorants threatens development of men's products

ORAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Upmarket shift in demand for toothpaste

Colgate-Palmolive takes the lead, but smaller players thrive

Oral care products purchased alongside groceries

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued growth ahead

Health consciousness to shape innovation

Increasing fragmentation of the competitive landscape

SKIN CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Integration of beauty and wellness

Bioderma continues rise up the rankings to take top spot

Beauty specialists lead, while e-commerce and pharmacies see strong growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing focus on longevity

Growing focus on local culture and heritage

Mindset makeovers

SUN CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium products seeing strong growth

L'Oreal extends lead with fast-growing premium brands

Pharmacies consolidates dominant position in sun care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Multiple factors to support growth

Tourism exerts strong influence on demand

Ethical considerations to play a growing role in purchasing decisions

