Japan Beauty & Personal Care Market Report 2025: Retail Sales Data (2020-2024), Company & Brand Shares, Distribution Data and Industry Development Forecast

Beauty and personal care continued to see retail current value growth in Japan in 2024, with different growth factors observed in the premium and mass segments. Premium beauty and personal care grew due to department stores strengthening their beauty portfolios, and also the entry and category expansion of luxury brands in the Japanese market. In 2024, skin care and colour cosmetics grew thanks to hit hero products and price adjustments by premium brands.



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Mass beauty and personal care: Growth and strategic brand moves in 2024

Mass brands outshine premium in sun care

Convenience stores enhance beauty offerings with strategic brand collaborations

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mid-priced hair care products, and cost-effective innovations

New promotions in the competitive mass colour cosmetics category

Strengthening private label in mass beauty and personal care

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Luxury brands see growth amidst price increases

Rising demand for mini-sized products due to continuous unit price increases

Expanding the reach of luxury brands in the digital age

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustained growth expected for premium beauty and personal care

Price increases likely to continue due to specialised products

Growth and investment in premium fragrances

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Baby and child-specific products sees stability in 2024

Strategic brand expansion

Expansion of fragrances and sun care to products for children

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Emerging skin care trends for young children in Japan

Engaging parents in promotions

Shifting focus from baby products to pet products in ageing societies

BATH AND SHOWER IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Resilient growth for bath and shower in 2024

Holistic approach in bath and shower products

Elevating emotional value

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Adapting to demographic shifts and the competition

Addressing women's health issues as economic and social opportunities

Shifting focus to B2B amidst population decline

COLOUR COSMETICS IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Continued resurgence for colour cosmetics in 2024

Shifting make-up preferences in the post-mask era

Adapting to full-face make-up with skin care benefits

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustained growth despite challenges

Rising demand for multifunctional colour cosmetics with UV and skin care benefits

Elevated demand for professional colour cosmetics and tools

DEODORANTS IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Rising demand for innovative deodorants in the extended summer heat

The changing demands of consumers impact new product development

Enhancing consumer literacy in deodorant selection

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Adapting to climate change: A boost for deodorants

Expanding awareness of deodorants: Full-body odour control solutions

Innovative deodorant products, and competition from outside of deodorants

DEPILATORIES IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Portable products drive growth

Innovative branding and product strategies

Availability of razors and blades for specific body parts increases

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value addition and international expansion to fuel growth

Addressing women's health issues

Tapping into a new market

FRAGRANCES IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Particularly strong growth for premium fragrances in 2024

Luxury brands drive growth in premium fragrances

Rising interest in fragrance events at department stores

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustained growth for fragrances in 2025 and beyond

Intensifying competition in fragrances

Innovations in fragrance formats

HAIR CARE IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Specialised styling products gain favour

High-end mass hair care products gain momentum in health and personal care stores

New hair care products address colouring and damage trends

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Salon-endorsed brands and comprehensive hair care solutions

Introducing pre-shampoo and enhanced drying routines

Integrating scalp and UV care into hair care products

MEN'S GROOMING IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growth trends in men's grooming

Evolving men's skin care: Advanced formulae and new launches

Rise of men's colour cosmetics: Embracing beauty beyond gender norms

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Men's grooming set to grow amidst the genderless trend

Cross-industry collaborations

Focus on delicate zone care

ORAL CARE IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growth driven by health awareness and innovative products

Brand renewals and new launches

Empowering health through oral care: Companies' educational initiatives

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Education and differentiation to propel growth in oral care

Dentist-endorsed products to boost competitiveness of oral care

Nationwide dental screening programme to drive growth in oral care in Japan

SKIN CARE IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Shifts in skin care in Japan: Premium and mass strategies

The rise of medical aesthetics in skin care post-pandemic

Balancing high efficacy and sensitive skin care in harsh environments

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth drivers in premium skin care: Anticipating post-pandemic recovery

Integrating inner beauty into skin care regimens

High-tech personalisation in skin care in Japan

SUN CARE IN JAPAN



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Evolution of sun care: Rising demand and technological innovations

Innovation in sun protection: Merging skin care with sun care

Sun protection innovations for users of colour cosmetics

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising trend for sun care in Japan in the forecast period

Innovative partnerships with health and personal care stores in sun protection

Emerging competition and innovation in sun protection

