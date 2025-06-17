IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 09th to June 13th 2025
       
Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket         (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2025FR0010259150   320   104,26875AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2025FR0010259150  1 050   104,1799CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2025FR0010259150   584   104,16798TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2025FR0010259150  2 646   104,14463XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/06/2025FR0010259150   309   104,54498AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/06/2025FR0010259150   850   104,58471CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/06/2025FR0010259150   275   104,54TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/06/2025FR0010259150  3 166   104,50076XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/06/2025FR0010259150   100   103,50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/06/2025FR0010259150   300   103,73333CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/06/2025FR0010259150   100   103,50TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/06/2025FR0010259150  3 882   103,46515XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2025FR0010259150   100   103,80AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2025FR0010259150   200   103,75CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2025FR0010259150  3 700   103,53073XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2025FR0010259150   340   103,56471AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2025FR0010259150  1 123   103,37498CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2025FR0010259150   295   103,49492TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2025FR0010259150  4 648   103,29701XPAR
   TOTAL23 988  103,7843 

