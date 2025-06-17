IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Statement of transactions in own shares from June 09th to June 13th 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|320
|104,26875
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 050
|104,1799
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|584
|104,16798
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 646
|104,14463
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|309
|104,54498
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|850
|104,58471
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|275
|104,54
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 166
|104,50076
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|100
|103,50
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|103,73333
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|100
|103,50
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 882
|103,46515
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|100
|103,80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|103,75
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 700
|103,53073
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|340
|103,56471
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 123
|103,37498
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|295
|103,49492
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|4 648
|103,29701
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|23 988
|103,7843
