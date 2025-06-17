

RIBER completes phase I of ROSIE with a partnership agreement signed with NQCP, a leading research center in Denmark

Bezons (France), June 17, 2025 – 6:00pm (CET) – RIBER, the global leader in Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces the signing of a three-year collaborative partnership with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme (NQCP), a world-class research center based in Denmark.

A strategic partnership to qualify the ROSIE process, the first 300 mm machine dedicated to photonics and compatible with silicon fabs

This partnership marks a major milestone in RIBER’s ambition to become an integral part of silicon fab production lines. It focuses on the industrial qualification of ROSIE (Riber Oxide Silicon Epitaxy), a platform specifically designed for oxide growth on 300 mm wafers and fully compliant with SEMI standards.

ROSIE is aimed at several strategic markets:

ultra-fast optical communications, particularly the Datacom / Telecom segments;

optical computing;

photonic quantum technologies.





First ROSIE system sold

The partnership includes the sale of the first ROSIE unit to NQCP, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2025. The system will be integrated into a pilot line dedicated to photonic technologies. The program involves joint development work to optimize the process, which will be standardized in the equipment to enable rapid production ramp-up and fast-track achievement of the productivity levels expected by customers.

A French-born platform supported by France 2030 to tackle global silicon industry challenges

Developed since 2021, ROSIE embodies RIBER’s commitment to breakthrough innovation, combining cutting-edge MBE expertise with full compatibility with the industrial requirements of silicon production lines. The project has received support from the Île-de-France Region through the Innov’Up program and from Bpifrance under the France 2030 investment plan.

An exceptional collaboration

Partnering with Professor Krogstrup’s team was a natural choice.

“The scientific environment, the team’s outstanding expertise, and their enthusiasm were decisive in our decision,” comments Dr. Jean-Louis Guyaux, Chief Technology Officer of RIBER Lab.

Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman and CEO of RIBER, adds: “Our partnership with a leading European lab in integrated silicon photonics is a strategic lever to accelerate the development of innovative processes. This collaboration will help us better meet growing market demands for performance, miniaturization, and energy efficiency, while also strengthening our capacity for innovation.”

Driving a European innovation forward

Through this partnership, RIBER confirms its driving force in the European ecosystem for applied photonics research. It showcases the ability of a French industrial SME to bring cutting-edge technology to a global stage and underlines the power of collaboration between industry and science in shaping tomorrow's technologies.

“This collaboration launches Phase II of the ROSIE journey – industrialization. It is a source of pride for RIBER to see a French technology emerge as a key enabler for next-generation quantum components,” concludes Annie Geoffroy.

About NQCP

The Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme (NQCP) is a research initiative launched by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, in collaboration with the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen. The program aims to develop a fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC) hardware and quantum algorithms that solve complex life-science problems.

NQCP takes an interdisciplinary approach, exploring multiple qubit technologies to identify the most promising platform. It leverages a global network of academic and industrial partners. The program also includes the creation of the Quantum Foundry Copenhagen, a facility dedicated to new manufacturing processes for high-precision quantum components, essential for the future generation of quantum computing processors.

More information: https://nqcp.ku.dk/

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

