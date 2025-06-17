Securities Fraud Investigation Into Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.A, BF.B) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Brown-Forman Corporation (“Brown-Forman” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BF.A, BF.B) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION (BF.A, BF.B), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On June 5, 2025, Brown-Forman reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. Amongst other things, the Company reported “net sales decreased 7% to $894 million,” “reported operating income decreased 45%,” and “diluted earnings per share decreased 45%.” The Company stated that “results did not meet our long-term growth aspirations.” The Company further stated that, in fiscal year 2026, it would “expect continued headwinds” including declines in organic net sales and operating income, as the Company undergoes a “significant evolution of [its] U.S. distribution.”

On this news, Brown-Forman’s stock price fell $5.95, or 17.92%, to close at $27.25 on June 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Brown-Forman securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com