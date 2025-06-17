Annual Financial Report

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2025

and Notice of AGM

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's annual report and financial statements (“Annual Report and Accounts”) for the year ended 28 February 2025.

The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the following link:

OT2 2025 ANNUAL REPORT SIGNED

or the attachment shown at the bottom of this RNS.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements ("Annual Report and Accounts") for the year ended 28 February 2025 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be:

sent to shareholders shortly; and

available for inspection at The Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA, the Company's registered office; and

available in electronic format for download on www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com, a website maintained by the Company's Investment Adviser, Oxford Technology Management Limited.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts will also be submitted shortly to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will be available for inspection at the NSM, which is situated at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

The audited net asset values for each Share Class as at 28 February 2025, together with a comparison to those figures at 31 August 2024, are as set out below:

Share Class





Audited NAV p per share 28/02/25 Unaudited NAV p per share 31/8/24 Change in NAV % OT1 36.6 46.8 -22% OT2 15.2 18.9 -20% OT3 15.1 22.9 -34% OT4 19.8 21.2 -7%

The Annual Report contains the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Company's AGM will be held on 7 October 2025 at 2 pm at the Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA.

Shareholders who would like to attend are invited to notify us on vcts@oxfordtechnology.com

At 28 February 2025, the Company’s issued share capital was 27,844,888 shares. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 27,844,888. This figure of 27,844,888 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website: www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com

or contact:

Lucius Cary

01865 784466

Lucius@oxfordtechnology.com

Attachment