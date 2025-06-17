Skytrax Crowns flynas as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the 8th Consecutive Year

Riyadh, Saudia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, has kept its global and regional leading ranking in low-cost aviation for 2025 after being named the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East for the eighth time in a row and among the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world, according to the prestigious International Skytrax Organization—widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in the global aviation industry.



The Skytrax World Airline Awards

flynas was crowned with the global ranking during the annual Skytrax Awards ceremony, held on the sidelines of the Paris International Air Show and attended by leaders and experts in the aviation industry in the world.

This achievement highlights flynas' continued leadership in the low-cost aviation sector across the Middle East and worldwide. It contributes to consolidating Saudi Arabia's position as a global hub for the travel and tourism industries. Moreover, it reflects the airline's ongoing commitment to excellence while balancing growth and profitability, as outlined in flynas' growth and expansion plan and in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Civil Aviation Strategy.

Commenting on the global recognition, Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas, said: "We take great pride in being ranked the top low-cost airline in the Middle East for the eighth consecutive year and among the top 10 low-cost airlines worldwide. This achievement reflects the Kingdom's leadership in the aviation industry and our dedication to delivering a high-quality travel experience to our valued guests."

"This recognition is the result of our team's hard work and dedication and the great support we receive from our wise leadership. It strengthens our ambition to continue expanding according to our growth and expansion plan launched under the slogan 'We Connect the World to the Kingdom,' Almohanna added.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are determined every year through an extensive customer satisfaction survey involving millions of travelers from around the globe. This comprehensive methodology ensures the awards are among the most trusted and influential honors in the aviation industry.

flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.



Media Contact

Company Name: flynas

Contact Person: flynas PR

Email: woahmed@flynas.com

Website: https://www.flynas.com/en

Disclaimer: This content does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any security, product, or service. Furthermore, nothing in this press release should be interpreted as a suggestion to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to participate in any specific investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to assess the suitability of any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction based on your individual objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Please consult your financial advisor, attorney, or tax advisor for guidance on your specific financial, legal, or tax situation. For more information, contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.