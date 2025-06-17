Institute of Regional Studies: Field Marshal Visits U.S. to Reinforce Role as Regional Stabilizer

ISLAMABAD, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, commenced a high-level visit to the United States this week, signalling a renewed chapter in military diplomacy amid escalating tensions across the Middle East and South Asia.

The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in Islamabad held an event on “What’s next for Iran-US Nuclear negotiations” on the 12th of June 2025 where analysts reflected on Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic and defence engagement with the United States during a critical time for global and regional security. IRS and participating analysts spoke about Pakistan’s foreign policy and regional peace, noting that Pakistan has taken a strategic reset after the altercation with India in May 2025 – choosing to not only rekindle US-Pakistan ties but to take a proactive approach in managing regional peace and security.

With conflict intensifying between Iran and Israel, and Afghanistan remaining a fragile state following the U.S. withdrawal, Pakistan’s position (geographic, diplomatic and security) makes it a critical player for the US and the world at large. Munir’s visit is seen as part of a broader U.S. effort to cultivate reliable partners who can help contain extremist spill over, mediate regional hostilities, and provide strategic balance against escalating tensions and instability in the region.

Welcomed by diaspora communities across major American cities, the Field Marshal’s presence has been widely perceived as a message of resilience and a signal of Islamabad’s intent to re-engage proactively with Washington on defense and security matters.

Key Focus Areas of the Visit

Counterterrorism Coordination: Strengthening intelligence sharing to track extremist elements across the Afghan-Iranian corridor.

Securing Abandoned U.S. Military Assets: Developing joint protocols for tracking and neutralizing equipment left behind post-Afghanistan.

Strategic Dialogue: Opening renewed discussions on Kashmir, regional diplomacy, and economic cooperation.

Support to the US: in restoring the peace process with Iran-Israel

U.S. CENTCOM Chief General Michael Kurilla’s recent acknowledgment of Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” highlights the importance of this engagement. Analysts view the visit as an inflection point in U.S.–Pakistan relations — moving from transactional ties to a more sustained security alliance.

About

The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) is an Islamabad-based think tank that conducts free, focused research on South Asia's foreign and national affairs, including geostrategic, defense, economic, cultural, health, education, environment, science, technology, and social issues. IRS also works on China, West Asia, and the Central Asian Republics.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a493e54-0360-4885-abd7-a6dc8b78d613