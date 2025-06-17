Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA, A Drew Company) Names Kevin T. Carter as Executive Vice President

Washington, D.C., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade Center Management Associates, LLC (TCMA, A Drew Company), proudly announces the appointment of Kevin T. Carter as Executive Vice President. A seasoned hospitality executive with more than 45 years of experience, Carter will oversee TCMA’s strategic initiatives, operational leadership, and business development.

For over three decades, TCMA has partnered with public agencies to deliver excellence in hospitality services, event venue management, and international business promotion. As the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, and a trusted partner to institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, TCMA is recognized for its world-class service across public and private sectors.

Carter most recently served as Managing Director of Lansdowne Resort & Spa in Leesburg, Virginia. His extensive leadership background includes key executive roles at Guests, Inc., the Airlie Foundation, and other high-profile organizations, where he consistently drove innovation, elevated service delivery, and fostered growth.

In addition to his private sector accomplishments, Carter is deeply committed to public service. He currently chairs the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, serves on the Board of Directors of Virginia National Bank, and previously served as a trustee for a variety of organizations such as the PATH Foundation, Fauquier Health System, and the Warrenton Rotary Club.

“Kevin brings an exceptional blend of strategic insight, hospitality expertise, and civic leadership to TCMA,” said John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA. “His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and positions us for continued growth in real estate management, hospitality, and international business development.”

TCMA has long been a catalyst for economic exchange and international engagement through its management of iconic venues and high-impact events. Carter’s leadership will reinforce this legacy while helping the organization expand its global footprint.

“TCMA has a distinguished reputation for excellence and international impact,” said Carter. “I’m honored to join the team and look forward to building on its strong foundation to deliver even greater value to our clients, partners, and the global business community.”

About Trade Center Management Associates/Drew Company

Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA), a subsidiary of the Drew Company, provides property and event venue management throughout the Greater Washington, DC region and is the exclusive manager of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on behalf of the U.S. General Services Administration. Headquartered in Boston with offices in Washington, DC, Atlanta and Dublin, Ireland, the Drew Company is a leading development and property management company with a proven record for providing strategic and customized solutions for diverse clientele and excels in delivering unparalleled service and expertise in Real Estate Development, Leasing, Building Operations, Hospitality Services, and International Trade Promotion. For more information, visit drewcompany.com.

