AVIDLOVE and SeekHer Wrap Up Three-Month Collaboration, Amplifying Women’s Voices in Mental Health

New York City, The United States, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 8 to May 31, 2025, AVIDLOVE partnered with the SeekHer Foundation in a strategic initiative aimed at closing the gender gap in mental health care. More than a campaign, this collaboration reflected AVIDLOVE’s deepening commitment to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing support for women’s mental well-being. By aligning with a trusted advocacy organization, AVIDLOVE took meaningful action to help build a more inclusive society—one where women’s emotional resilience and leadership potential are actively supported during their most vulnerable life stages.

The SeekHer Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce the gender gap in mental health through research, advocacy, and support for women in leadership roles. Their programs help women manage challenges during key life transitions by offering access to expert resources and peer networks.

$2,900 Donated: A Campaign with Real Impact

The partnership was grounded in a clear commitment: during the campaign period, AVIDLOVE pledged to donate 1% of its official website sales, which totaled $289,966.57, resulting in a $2,900 contribution to the SeekHer Foundation.

In addition to the 1% donation, AVIDLOVE launched the #AvidloveEmpowerHer campaign on social media to encourage broader participation and raise awareness about women’s mental health. The initiative invited users to share personal stories, photos, and videos that reflected growth, resilience, and empowerment. By creating a space for real experiences and open dialogue, the campaign helped bring mental health issues—often overlooked or stigmatized—into public view. The campaign received strong support from several million-follower influencers, including @ninaserebrova and @saraorrego, whose posts amplified the message of empowerment to a wider audience. This wide exposure not only amplified the message but also helped drive greater public attention to the emotional and psychological challenges many women face today.

The campaign gained additional visibility when posts from participating influencers triggered search prompts by Meta AI, indicating that the content was not only widely shared but also aligned with trending discussions on women’s empowerment and mental health across digital platforms.

“A Vital Sanctuary for Women”: SeekHer Leader on the Power of Partnership

SeekHer Foundation, led by Dr. Monica Mo—founder and CEO of WellSeek—expressed gratitude for AVIDLOVE’s contribution and its impact on their ongoing work. She shared:





“AVIDLOVE's donation will directly fuel our monthly community support spaces for women, which provide a vital sanctuary. In these spaces, women can embark on their journeys with expert-led guidance and supportive peer connections, enabling them to process experiences, build resilience, and ultimately step into their full leadership potential. Thank you for empowering women to heal and lead with strength and confidence. It's partnerships like yours that enable us to create real, lasting change in the lives of women, fostering their growth and strengthening our communities.”

Bridging Awareness with Action for Women’s Mental Health

By contributing resources and visibility to SeekHer’s mission, AVIDLOVE helped expand access to supportive networks and mental health spaces for women navigating life’s more vulnerable moments. At the same time, SeekHer’s guidance ensured that the campaign was rooted in understanding, not just awareness—connecting women with tools and communities that could make a meaningful difference.

The campaign also opened up a space for individuals to share personal stories, giving the topic of mental health a more human dimension. This kind of participation turned a brand message into a community conversation, helping shift how mental well-being is discussed and prioritized—especially among younger audiences online.

Looking forward, AVIDLOVE and SeekHer remain open to future collaborations that advance their mutual mission: to create inclusive spaces where women feel seen, supported, and strong. This campaign has proven that meaningful change can begin with a single commitment—and scale through empathy, leadership, and collective voice.



For more information, please visit the AVIDLOVE website and Amazon storefront, or

Connect with AVIDLOVE on Facebook and Instagram,





