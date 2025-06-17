SUNJOY Unveils Game-Changing Grill Gazebo: The Backyard Chef’s Powerhouse with Built-In Tech





GALENA, Ohio, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNJOY, the global leader in innovative outdoor living solutions with over 10 million structures sold worldwide, today launched its most advanced grill gazebo yet—the 8x12 Brown Hardtop Grill Gazebo with Electrical Outlets and Shelves. Designed for serious grillers and weekend warriors alike, this all-weather command center transforms backyard BBQs into professional culinary experiences while solving three key American outdoor pain points: organization, weather protection, and tech connectivity.





Why This Grill Gazebo Is Trending

1. "Never Cancel a BBQ Again" Weather Defense

Robust Construction : Powder-coated steel roof paired with reinforced cedar frame withstands seasonal elements

: Powder-coated steel roof paired with reinforced cedar frame withstands seasonal elements Smart Water Management : sloped roof channels rain away from grilling stations

: sloped roof channels rain away from grilling stations Sun-Resistant Materials: FSC-certified wood with protective coating maintains structural integrity

2. The Ultimate Grilling Hub

Triple-Power Station : 2 USB ports + 2 GFCI outlets simultaneously power Traeger smokers, Philips Hue patio lights, and device charging

: 2 USB ports + 2 GFCI outlets simultaneously power Traeger smokers, Philips Hue patio lights, and device charging Streamlined Assembly : Pre-drilled components with intuitive instructions (tools included)

: Pre-drilled components with intuitive instructions (tools included) Customizable Storage: Ample shelving + multiple hook points for grilling tools and accessories





3. Entertainment-Ready Design

Social Chef Layout : Open sightlines let hosts grill while engaging guests

: Open sightlines let hosts grill while engaging guests Lighting Flexibility: Cable-friendly structure supports ambient lighting setups



https://youtu.be/EGLAAKEGEOs

Customer-Driven Innovation

"After 3 rainy July 4th disasters, this gazebo saved our family tradition," says Mark T., SUNJOY VIP customer. "I can smoke brisket for hours while the kids charge their tablets under cover—it’s our new outdoor kitchen."

Backed by 24 years of engineering expertise, this model integrates feedback from 10,00+ grill enthusiasts:

73% wanted weatherproof electrical access

89% prioritized tool storage

65% needed larger coverage than standard 5x8 models



"At SUNJOY, we are committed to providing innovative products that enhance the outdoor living experience," said Will, R&D Manager of SUNJOY. "Our new 8x12 Hardtop Grill Gazebo is designed to make outdoor cooking and entertaining more enjoyable, convenient, and stylish. We’ve taken everything our customers love about grilling outdoors and made it even better with thoughtful features like built-in shelves, power outlets, and hooks for easy tool storage."

Why Choose SUNJOY?

For over 24 years, SUNJOY has been at the forefront of the outdoor structure industry, offering customers high-quality, ready-to-assemble products that combine functionality, design, and value. With a wide range of outdoor structures including gazebos, pergolas, and fire pits, SUNJOY continues to innovate and lead the way in transforming outdoor spaces into inviting, functional, and stylish environments.





“We understand the importance of creating spaces where families and friends can come together and make memories,” said Will, R&D Manager of SUNJOY. “This new grill gazebo is just the beginning of many exciting products we have in store to make your outdoor living more enjoyable.”

Available Now

The SUNJOY 8x12 Hardtop Grill Gazebo with Electrical Outlets and Shelves is now available for purchase through SUNJOY’s official website and select retail partners. For more information or to purchase, visit sunjoyshop.com

About SUNJOY

SUNJOY is a leading brand in the outdoor living industry, specializing in ready-to-assemble gazebos, pergolas, carports, sheds, and more. With over two decades of experience, SUNJOY has become a trusted name for creating high-quality, durable, and stylish outdoor structures that enhance the outdoor living experience. Join the millions of homeowners who trust SUNJOY to bring quality, comfort, and style to their outdoor spaces. All Products are available at www.sunjoyshop.com and at your favorite online retailers.

