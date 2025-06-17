EasyAlgos AI Launches to Disrupt Forex Trading Market with Free Access to Verified Expert Advisors

Kingstown, St Vincent & The Grenadines, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that’s turning heads across the Forex market, EasyAlgos AI has officially launched, offering free access to some of the industry’s top-performing Expert Advisors (EAs) — all backed by up to 8 years of public, MyFxBook-verified live track records.







Designed to democratize algorithmic trading, EasyAlgos AI challenges the traditional paywall model, where traders often pay thousands upfront for automated strategies with no public results. Instead, the platform provides frictionless access to battle-tested EAs, all while maintaining a rigorous standard of performance transparency.

“Our goal is to remove the technical and financial barriers that have long kept serious trading technology out of reach for most people,” said Valeriia Mishchenko, lead quant & developer behind EasyAlgos AI. “We’ve built something that’s not only powerful, but accessible, fair, and radically transparent.”

Backed by Real Data, Not Hype

At the core of EasyAlgos AI is its verified performance history. All strategies offered on the platform come with up to 8 years of real-time MyFxBook integration, showing users multi-year track records with live data, risk metrics, and monthly growth statistics.

Notably, one of its flagship Expert Advisors, EasyWaka , has logged over +11,000% total growth since 2018, with an average of +5% monthly returns, according to its verified MyFxBook account. These are not backtests or demo accounts — but live trading results, fully open to public scrutiny.

How It Works

The model is simple: users can access all EAs at zero cost, provided they meet a minimum deposit threshold and use a partnered broker. This is made possible through broker sponsorships, allowing EasyAlgos AI to maintain a no upfront fee structure while still operating sustainably.

Once connected, users access and run the EAs on their EasyVPS server, a custom-hosted solution that pre-installs, configures, and manages the EAs with zero technical setup required.

“We wanted to build something that even someone with no coding or trading experience could use. Just connect your account, and the EA does the rest,” Mishchenko added.







Industry Response and Momentum

In a market saturated with overhyped trading bots and unverifiable claims, EasyAlgos AI stands apart through its radical transparency and track record-driven credibility.

The platform already boasts thousands of early adopters, ranging from hobbyist traders to seasoned investors. Some users have publicly emphasized the stress-free nature of trading with automation that “just works.”

Analysts expect EasyAlgos AI’s model to put pressure on legacy EA vendors — many of whom charge hefty upfront costs for products with no verifiable results or support infrastructure.







About EasyAlgos AI

EasyAlgos AI is a division of Concom LLC, an innovation-driven software company focused on simplifying access to advanced trading tools. Built by a team with over a decade of experience in quantitative strategies and algorithmic software development, the platform represents a new era of ethical, data-driven, and accessible trading solutions.

The software’s architecture prioritizes risk management, longevity, and real-world performance. Instead of offering hundreds of configurable settings, the EasyAlgos EAs focus on simplicity and stability — giving traders just the controls they need, with none of the unnecessary complexity.

Each EA offered through the platform is a “lite version” of high-performance strategies used by thousands of users over 8 years, but optimized for everyday users through simplified parameters and robust defaults.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

