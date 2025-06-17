FLUENT Corp Launches Wandr™ Brand and Live Rosin Edibles in New York via ENTOURAGE

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), operating through its ENTOURAGE wholesale group, today announced the launch of its wellness-driven brand Wandr in the New York adult-use market, alongside the debut of Wandr Live Rosin Chews, the brand’s premium, solventless edibles.

The expansion of Wandr into the New York market aligns with FLUENT’s strategy to scale high-volume, experience-driven brands through owned and third-party retailers. The rollout will be executed via ENTOURAGE, ensuring broad placement of Wandr products across leading adult-use retail stores statewide.

Wandr Live Rosin Chews are vegan, free of artificial dyes and crafted using solventless live rosin to retain the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Offered in a range of bold sweet and sour flavors, these chews mark Wandr’s entry into the fast-growing live rosin edibles category. The initial launch features 10mg of THC per chew with additional formulations designed for enhanced effects coming soon.

“This launch reflects FLUENT’s strategic focus on supporting the growing retail market in New York,” said Robert Beasley, CEO. “By partnering with ENTOURAGE’s expanding network of retail customers, we’re working to scale Wandr in one of the nation’s most promising adult-use markets. This move strengthens our brand portfolio, enhances margin potential, and positions FLUENT to capture meaningful value through product differentiation and capital-efficient market expansion.”

About Wandr™

Wandr offers cannabis-infused edibles designed for your journey, your way. With targeted cannabinoid blends and functional ingredients, Wandr empowers consumers to elevate their senses, harmonize the mind, and embrace the path to limitless bliss.

While Wandr Live Rosin Chews will be available at FLUENT’s own adult-use retail locations in New York, the primary go-to-market strategy is centered on third-party distribution through ENTOURAGE to maximize reach and consumer trial. “We’re listening closely to our retail partners and working to deliver the products most requested by their customers,” said Vic Bindi, head of the ENTOURAGE program.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division, ENTOURAGE, which services third party retailers in New York. For more information on the company wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Investor Relations Contact

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com