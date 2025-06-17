Entrepreneur Jessica Rueger Soon to Launch Her Book Again, The Art & Language of Love: How to Really Love Yourself

Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



After about two decades of guiding clients through emotional resistance, inner conflict, and personal transformation, veteran coach Jessica Rueger is preparing to re-release her book, The Art & Language of Love: How to Really Love Yourself, in the coming months.

Currently undergoing its final round of re-editing, Rueger’s book is both personal and practical, a reflection of her journey as a single mother, solopreneur, and lifelong student of human behavior. The book breaks down the elusive concept of self-love into an approachable framework rooted in words that begin with the letter ‘A’: awareness, acceptance, assimilation, action, admiration, accountability, acknowledgment, and more.

“This is about teaching people how to become masters of their own reality,” Rueger says. “You have to know where you are and where you’re going, and then take the path of least resistance to get there.”

Each chapter explores one of the ‘A’ principles, weaving in powerful coaching insights Rueger has refined over decades of one-on-one work with entrepreneurs, creatives, and change-seekers. Her emphasis on emotional intelligence, intuition, and personal responsibility is grounded in her belief that conflict isn’t a problem but a powerful tool for growth.

“A lot of the work I do is conflict resolution,” Rueger explains. “When you learn to resolve your own internal conflict, so much of the external conflict in your life dissolves too.”

Accompanying the book is a companion journal, called Daily Journal, which Rueger personally uses, now in its fourth iteration. It features her favorite quotes from mentors and her own teachings. One quote from her former coach encapsulates the spirit of her method: “How easy are you willing to allow this to be?”

Rueger’s path to authorship wasn’t linear. With a resume that spans over 40 different jobs, from hospitality and legal to finance and event planning, her coaching practice emerged from a real-life education in resilience and reinvention. After initially releasing the book on Amazon, she quickly pulled back, feeling that it hadn’t captured her message entirely. Now, with the re-editing process nearly complete, she’s ready to share her story and method with the world.

She shares, “I want to empower people with what I’ve learned about going all in. It is challenging, it is scary, and it is from those experiences that you learn to access exponential growth. Above all, going all in is not only possible, it is necessary to become the person you came here to be and experience the life you came here to live.”

Rueger is especially passionate about working with entrepreneurs, who she says often bring a deep level of commitment and passion to the process of growth. “They stay the course because their work matters so much to them,” she says. “And that makes them powerful partners in impactful change.”

The Art & Language of Love will be available in print and digital formats, along with its companion, Daily Journal. The official release date and pre-order information will be announced soon.

