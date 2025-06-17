Alpine IQ acquires Terpli, enhancing loyalty, e-commerce, and app shopping solutions for cannabis retailers

DENVER, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the industry leader in telecom and marketing-based solutions for cannabis retailers and the second fastest-growing software company on the INC 5000 2024 list, announced today the full acquisition of Terpli. This strategic move significantly expands Alpine IQ’s platform capabilities by integrating Terpli’s cutting-edge virtual budtender and AI-powered recommendation engine into its existing loyalty, e-commerce, and mobile app ecosystem.

By bringing Terpli into its suite, Alpine IQ is fusing its industry-leading loyalty, segmentation, and campaign technology with real-time personalization tools proven to drive results. According to a recent case study, customers engaging with Terpli’s AI saw a 119% increase in customer lifetime value, unlocking major upside for retailers seeking to deepen engagement and streamline the shopping journey (see: Terpli’s case study with AIQ on Maximizing Customer Lifetime Value with AI ).

“Acquiring Terpli aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance and expand the digital shopping experience for cannabis consumers,” said Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ. “Terpli's innovative AI sales agent technology will integrate seamlessly with our platform, offering predictive analytics and personalized shopping journeys to our clientele.”

“This acquisition by Alpine IQ is a fantastic progression for Terpli,” said Peter Kasper, former CEO of Terpli. “It places our advanced shopping solutions in a robust framework where it can scale significantly, benefiting both retailers and consumers in the cannabis market.”

Eric Mercado, founder and COO of Terpli, added, “Joining Alpine IQ marks a pivotal moment for us. Our commitment to enhancing the customer experience through personalized and AI-driven shopping recommendations will only grow stronger. We are excited to see how our technology will thrive under Alpine IQ's leadership.”

The entire Terpli team has joined Alpine IQ and will continue to drive innovation and provide partner support from within the unified organization. This acquisition marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between the two companies—built on shared values and a joint commitment to improving outcomes for cannabis retailers. There are no immediate changes to customer access or service.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ is a premier provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty, and telecom solutions tailored to the complexities of the cannabis industry. As the second fastest-growing software company on the INC 5000 2024 list, Alpine IQ sets the standard for customer success, platform innovation, and ecosystem connectivity. Learn more at www.aiq.com .

About Terpli

Terpli provides advanced personalization technology to the cannabis industry, including a virtual budtender that delivers AI-powered product recommendations based on real-time customer preferences and behaviors. The platform transforms product discovery into an intelligent, results-driven shopping experience. Learn more at www.terpli.io .