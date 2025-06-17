XRP News: Martini Market Announces $MRT Token Presale, Set To Supercharge DeFi Upon Launch on XRPL





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is no longer just a fast and cheap payments blockchain, it’s emerging as a powerful DeFi hub. In 2025 alone XRP made so much progress and has seen monumental milestones which includes but is not limited to the point below.

RLUSD stablecoin gained regulatory approval in Dubai, entering global mainstream finance with enterprise-grade backing



gained regulatory approval in Dubai, entering global mainstream finance with enterprise-grade backing USDC native launch on XRPL removes bridge friction and unlocks fresh liquidity markets



on XRPL removes bridge friction and unlocks fresh liquidity markets EVM-compatible sidechain set for Q2 mainnet launch, granting XRPL access to Ethereum’s smart contract ecosystem



These developments are bringing capital, developers, and real-world use cases to XRPL creating the ideal foundation for Martini Market , the first native prediction protocol on this emerging DeFi frontier.

Why Martini Market Matters

Prediction markets like Polymarket turn collective insight into real financial opportunity.

Until now, XRPL lacked this powerful toolkit. Martini Market changes that by allowing users to:

Bet on real-world events from elections to crypto price targets on-chain



from elections to crypto price targets on-chain Trade outcome tokens instantly using XRPL’s fast, near-free transactions



using XRPL’s fast, near-free transactions Create your own markets by staking $MRT and tapping community interest



This builds a highly engaged and financially participatory environment critical infrastructure for a thriving DeFi ecosystem.

Your Edge: $MRT Token

At the heart of Martini Market is $MRT, with a total supply of 10 million tokens with multiple utilities such as.

Market Creation: A Minimum of staked 40,000 $MRT will be required to create new Markets



A Minimum of staked 40,000 $MRT will be required to create new Markets Governance rights: Allow holders to influence protocol direction



Allow holders to influence protocol direction Earns staking rewards: sharing platform success with users

$MRT Token Presale

Martini Market $MRT presale begins on Thursday, 17 June at 3 PM UTC.

Early supporters gain priority access and upside before the wider market catches on, as $MRT will be listed on Exchanges at 30% higher at the end of Presale.



DeFi Adoption, Reasons Marini is building on XRPL

Major moves in XRPL point to a wave of adoption:

Regulatory approvals and global payments licenses (e.g., RLUSD in Dubai) highlight mainstream readiness



USDC’s arrival further boosts stable liquidity and financial use cases



EVM sidechain adds developer depth and Ethereum compatibility



Daily XRPL volume and DeFi usage are climbing through constant ecosystem expansion.

All of which create fertile ground for a vibrant decentralised marketplace on XRPL and that’s precisely what Martini Market aims to deliver.

Why This Matters to You

If you’re an XRP holder, developer or DeFi enthusiast:

Grow your portfolio : Gain early access to $MRT before presale ends



: Gain early access to $MRT before presale ends Participate actively : Earn, stake, vote



: Earn, stake, vote Help shape DeFi on XRPL- be part of the community that pioneers this breakout protocol



Martini Market isn’t just built on XRP, it’s being built with the XRP community and for its future.

Ready to Join us?

Website: martini.market

X: @MartiniXRPL

Telegram: t.me/martinimarket

Discord: discord.gg/Seysbb3x

Presale: Join $MRT Presale

Presale Alert: Mark your calendar for 17 June at 3 PM UTC. This is your chance to shape the XRPL DeFi landscape, don’t miss it.

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

