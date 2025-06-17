Mt. SAC Early College Academy Seniors Graduate with Both High School Diplomas and Associate Degrees

West Covina, CA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sophia Alonzo, Associate in Arts - Psychology

Zoey (Adela) Angulo, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Taylor Clark, Associate in Arts, Political Science

Pedo Lopez, Associate in Arts, Political Science

Sebastian Martinez, Associate in Science, Math

Damian Mejia, Associate in Arts, Business Administration

Atiqa Shafiq, Associate in Science, Math

In a remarkable academic achievement, several seniors from Mt. SAC Early College Academy (MECA) graduated this year not only with their high school diplomas but also with Associate Degrees, earned through MECA's robust dual enrollment program in partnership with Mt. San Antonio College.

These exceptional students have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and ambition, completing rigorous college coursework while simultaneously fulfilling their high school requirements. This accomplishment places them well ahead in their academic journeys, saving both time and tuition as they prepare to transfer into four-year universities to pursue their Bachelor’s degrees.

“These students have truly raised the bar,” said Dr. Emy Flores, Superintendent of the West Covina Unified School District. “Their determination and focus are inspiring. By taking advantage of dual enrollment, they accelerated their education, and they’ve taken ownership of their futures in a bold and meaningful way.”

West Covina Unified School District Board President Joe Magallanes echoed that sentiment, saying, “This achievement is about more than earning a degree; it’s about building momentum for lifelong success. These students have saved time, saved money, and proven what’s possible when ambition meets opportunity. We’re so proud of them and the example they set.”

MECA’s dual enrollment program enables students to take college-level courses as early as their freshman year, providing a significant head start in higher education. The program is a cornerstone of WCUSD’s commitment to innovation and equity in education.