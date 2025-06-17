Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS); Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI); Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI); and Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying securities fraud complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MSS #MaisonSolutions

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI):

Current Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders who have held Methode Electronics shares since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more visit: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics’ transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics’ attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics’ strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics’ manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Methode Electronics shareholders who have held Methode Electronics stock since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Methode #MethodeElectronics $MEI

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Treace $TMCI

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF):

Current Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) shareholders who have continuously held Xponential shares since on or shortly after the company’s July 2021 IPO, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by Clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/xponential-shareholder-investigation/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHAT IS HAPPENING: Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Xponential shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

BASIS OF THE INVESTIGATION: A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed that alleges that Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF), through certain of its officers and directors, made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) Xponential had permanently closed at least 30 stores; (2) Xponential’s reported same-store sales and average unit volume metrics had been misstated by excluding underperforming stores; (3) 8 out of 10 Xponential brands were losing money monthly; (4) over 50% of Xponential studios did not make a positive financial return; (5) over 60% of Xponential’s revenue was one-time and non-recurring; (6) more than 100 of Xponential’s franchises were for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (7) Xponential had misled many of its franchisees into opening franchises by misrepresenting the financial profile and profitability of its studios, as well as the expected rate of return for new studio openings; (8) many Xponential franchisees were substantially in debt, suffering high attrition rates and running non-viable studios that had no realistic path to profitability; and (9) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable factual basis for their positive statements about Xponential’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

YOUR RIGHTS: Current Xponential Fitness shareholders who have held Xponential Fitness shares since on or shortly after the company’s July 2021 IPO can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter or join it, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/xponential-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

$XPOF #XponentialFitness

