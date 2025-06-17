Matt Haycox Hits 200K Monthly Downloads with UK’s Most Unfiltered Business Podcasts

LONDON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK-based entrepreneur and podcaster Matt Haycox has reached a combined total of over 200,000 monthly downloads across his two business-focused podcasts, Stripping Off with Matt Haycox and No Bollocks with Matt Haycox. The milestone reflects a growing audience appetite for unfiltered, honest conversations about entrepreneurship, failure, and growth.





Haycox, a self-made entrepreneur who experienced both financial success and bankruptcy before rebuilding his career, launched the two shows to offer an alternative to the polished and heavily scripted business content often found in mainstream media. Both podcasts feature in-depth interviews with founders, investors, celebrities, Olympians, and creatives, many of whom share personal stories not typically discussed in public forums.

Stripping Off focuses on the emotional and personal journeys behind entrepreneurial success, while No Bollocks delivers strategic business insights without jargon or embellishment. Guests have included a range of high-profile individuals who open up about the realities behind their careers, highlighting both achievements and setbacks.

Speaking about the milestone, Haycox said:

“There’s a lot of noise in the podcasting space, but not a lot of truth. Listeners are tired of hearing the same success stories told the same way. We go deeper—and sometimes that means getting uncomfortable. But that’s where the real value is.”

The podcasts have built a loyal audience across the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, resonating particularly with startup founders, business professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs between the ages of 25 and 50. Across platforms, Haycox now reaches an estimated 500,000+ people, with growing traction on YouTube and social media channels.

Haycox’s shows continue to stand out in a crowded podcasting landscape by prioritising transparency over performance and by choosing guests based on their willingness to share experiences authentically—regardless of outcome.

The podcasts are available on all major platforms, with full archives and additional resources available at https://matt-haycox.com/podcasts/ .

Media Contact:

Name: Alicia Verrando

Address: Marina Plaza, Dubai UAE

Email: alicia.verrando@matt-haycox.com

Website: https://matt-haycox.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Matt Haycox. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6df4c680-9fbb-4ee9-8c87-1d9048d4db5a