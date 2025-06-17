XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Has Now Surpassed 62% Allocation as Investor FOMO Reaches Fever Pitch – Join $VLT Pressale

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance, the first index fund protocol on XRP Ledger has smashed through another major milestone, announcing that $VLT Token Presale has now surpassed 62% of it’s allocation. This rapid surge follows a broader XRP market rally, where XRP has held above 2.20 and is trading near $2.23 after an uptick today. With more than three-fifths of all $VLT already claimed, the race is on to secure tokens before the remaining supply disappears.





Investor enthusiasm is at a fever pitch. A recent Bitget analyst projected XRP could climb to $5 by year-end, driven by institutional allocations and sustained market confidence. Meanwhile, at the XRP APEX Summit in Singapore, Ripple’s CEO predicted XRP might capture 14% of SWIFT transaction volume over the next five years, underlining XRPL’s growing global payments role. Against this backdrop, Vaultro Finance is capturing attention by delivering the first fully decentralized index fund protocol on XRPL.

Central to Vaultro’s ecosystem is the VLT token itself. Early backers recognize VLT unlocks exclusive rights to design and launch custom index funds that mirror traditional S&P-style portfolios. Token holders also gain governance power, voting on new fund listings, protocol upgrades, fee structures, and strategic roadmap decisions. Staking VLT generates yield and reinforces network security and liquidity. Ownership further reduces transaction costs for minting, rebalancing, or withdrawing fund positions, making sophisticated portfolio management more cost-effective.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (62% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

With 62% of the allocation already claimed, time is running out. Interested investors will have to hold an XRP-native wallet and make a minimum contribution of 200 XRP to the $VLT Presale wallet. Secure your VLT allocation now at sale.vaultro.finance .

